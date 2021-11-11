Chinese authorities have issued warnings about parcels being potentially contaminated with COVID-19 just as the nation’s biggest annual online shopping festival looms, after three workers at a small company that makes children’s clothing tested positive for the virus.
Authorities are testing packages and monitoring people who have handled them after the infections were discovered at Haohui Ecommerce Co (浩匯商貿), which is based in Hebei Province.
Parcel-delivery services in two cities there — Xinji and Jinzhou — as well as the town of Shenze have been halted, a government statement said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About 300 packages have been tested, all coming back negative. Testing has also taken place in a small county in Guangxi Province, where 16 parcels from the company were shipped in what authorities described as a “COVID-related mail chain.”
The local health commission said that anyone who touched the parcels need to undergo COVID-19 tests and monitoring.
The latest warnings come as Chinese shoppers ready themselves for today’s “Singles’ Day,” the world’s biggest online shopping bonanza held by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴).
Last year, consumers spent US$74 billion on Alibaba’s online shopping platforms over the 11 days of the festival.
Smaller rival JD.com (京東) reported US$40 billion in sales during a similar time frame.
However, the event this year is taking on a muted tone as regulators crack down on the technology industry and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) pushes for “common prosperity.” Alibaba said the Singles’ Day online gala today would be live-streamed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of China.
The company added that it is focusing on sustainability, supporting charities and inclusivity — themes that align with Beijing’s climate goals and Xi’s calls for “common prosperity” that aims to curb inequality and excessive consumption.
“This year’s muted festivities are a perfect storm of economic, competitive and regulatory pressures,” said Michael Norris, research strategy manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina.
“In terms of regulation, e-commerce platforms are coming to grips with how to align consumption extravaganzas with ‘common prosperity’ themes,” he said.
Additional reporting by AP
