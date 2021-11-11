Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it swung into profit last quarter after it began delivering flu vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which boosted revenue.
With revenue hitting a record NT$753 million (US$27.1 million) last quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier, and gross margin rising to 40 percent, the company posted a net profit of NT$157 million, compared with a net loss of NT$162 million a quarter earlier.
Adimmune still registered a net loss of NT$251 million for the first three quarters, or losses per share of NT$0.59.
Photo: Wu Hsin-tien, Taipei Times
Adimmune said that it expects revenue to continue climbing this quarter, as it is to ship more flu vaccines to local and foreign clients.
The company said it would provide 3.68 million quadrivalent flu vaccines to the ministry by the end of this year, which is expected to generate revenue of NT$885.18 million, it added.
Chinese customers this year ordered 1.5 million flu vaccines, five times more than last year, and orders from clients in Thailand, Europe and the US also rose from a year earlier, the company said.
The company expects to ship all vaccines by the end of this year.
With the launch of a second fill-and-finish line at its factory in Taichung, Adimmune expects its annual production to rise fivefold to about 100 million doses.
The company also expects the second fill-and-finish line to achieve full production within two years, as some foreign clients have booked capacity, it said.
Adimmune has obtained Good Manufacturing Practices certification for the second production line, and European and US regulators are also to inspect the new production line, it said.
If demand remains strong, the company plans to establish a third and fourth fill-and-finish lines, it said.
