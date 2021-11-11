Asustek net profit grows on demand for laptops

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday reported that its net profit rose 7.82 percent year-on-year to NT$11.33 billion (US$407.77 million) last quarter thanks to robust demand for laptops, but fell 0.35 percent from a quarter earlier.

Earnings per share were NT$15.25, up from NT$13.48 a year earlier and NT$15.31 in the second quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter was NT$130.09 billion, up 8.07 percent quarter-on-quarter and 8.76 percent year-on-year, while gross margin was 18.58 percent, down 2.85 percentage points from a quarter earlier, but up 0.89 percentage points from a year earlier.

The logo of Asustek Computer Inc at the company’s headquarters in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times

PC products made up 68 percent of the company’s revenue last quarter, while components contributed 30 percent and handset products 2 percent.

About 47 percent of its products were shipped to Asia, 32 percent to Europe and 21 percent to the Americas, it added.

In the first three quarters, Asustek’s net profit surged 94.4 year-on-year to NT$32.49 billion, or earnings per share of NT$43.8.

The company said it plans to ship 5 percent more laptops this quarter than last quarter, and 20 to 30 percent more than a year earlier.

Shipments of components are expected to rise 5 percent quarter-on-quarter, but remain flat from a year earlier, it said.

The company is also evaluating the business potential of the metaverse, Asustek cochief operating officer S.Y. Hsu (許先越) said, adding that many Asustek products might be able to support the concept.

The company is well-placed to capitalize on the metaverse concept, given its investments in artificial intelligence, cloud services and high-performance computing, as well as it long-time partnership with graphics card maker Nvidia Corp, he added.

Asustek also announced that it would donate NT$200 million to the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation to assist it in procuring COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan.

The company said it hoped the nation’s vaccination rate would increase so that all residents can resume a healthy lifestyle and the economic situation can to return to pre-COVID-19 levels soon.