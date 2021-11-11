Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday reported that net profit last month dipped 11 percent from a year earlier to NT$5.6 billion (US$201.55 million), as profit declines at its insurance and banking units offset gains of NT$90 million from newly acquired, 58.04 percent-owned Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控).
Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit fell 23.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.08 billion, while Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank’s (台北富邦銀行) dropped 12.7 percent to NT$1.35 billion, Fubon Financial said.
In the first 10 months of this year, Fubon Financial’s net profit rose 82 percent year-on-year to NT$135.81 billion, or earnings per share of NT$11.81.
Photo: CNA
Over the same period, Fubon Life’s net profit surged 99 percent from a year earlier to NT$98.31 billion, while Taipei Fubon Bank’s profit fell 6 percent to NT$15.8 billion, the company said.
CATHAY FINANCIAL
Rival Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) reported that net profit last month rose 54 percent year-on-year to NT$5.7 billion, which it attributed to subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) posting a net profit of NT$3.12 billion, up 55 percent annually, due to solid investments and lower hedging costs.
Cathay Life increased its bond purchases to raise its recurring yield, while more consumers preferred its US dollar-denominated policies due to expectations that the US Federal Reserve would hike interest rates earlier than expected, it added.
In the first 10 months of the year, Cathay Financial’s net profit totaled NT$127.9 billion, up 88 percent from a year earlier, while Cathay Life’s net profit came in at NT$103.2 billion, up 120 percent from a year earlier, it said.
