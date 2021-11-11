Chip crunch to further support prices: Macronix

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, in Tainan





Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’ biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, expects chip supply constraints, especially for automotive chips, to extend into next year, leaving ample room for further price increases.

The growing uptake of 5G-related applications, electric vehicles, medical devices, servers and data centers should continue to drive demand for high-density NOR flash memory chip shipments next year, Macronix said.

As more data are generated through multiple devices, demand for memory chips is increasing at a faster pace than thought, it said.

Macronix International Co chairman Miin Wu speaks at a semiconductor forum at the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan yesterday. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

The NOR flash memory chip market is worth about US$30 billion and is growing, Macronix said.

“We remain positive about next year,” Macronix chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told reporters on the sidelines of a semiconductor forum organized by National Cheng Kung University.

“We are seeing strong demand from our addressable market segment next year,” he said.

Macronix, which supplies chips to US electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc, said the world’s major automakers are seeking to secure more NOR flash memory chips amid a persistent chip drought.

Memory chips used in vehicles accounted for about 11 percent of Macronix’s total revenue of NT$14.97 billion (US$538.78 million) last quarter. Chips used in the communications segment accounted for the largest portion at 31 percent, company data showed.

The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is developing next-generation NOR flash chips — 3D NOR flash memory — to target the automotive segment, which offers stable and better margins.

Macronix aims to roll out its first 3D NOR flash memory chips with larger memory capacity within two years, Wu said.

The product has attracted strong interest from European and Japanese customers, he said.

Macronix is also expanding its product lineup to niche markets including aerospace and defense industries. It is now supplying chips used in missiles and low-orbit satellites, it said.

Last quarter, NOR flash memory chips used in industrial devices, medical devices, and aerospace and defense devices made up 16 percent of the company’s revenue, up from 15 percent in the second quarter.

Macronix said its NOR flash memory chip business has shifted from PCs, tablets and monitors to less cyclical applications.

Last quarter, its NOR flash memory chip revenue surged, despite softening PC demand, it said.