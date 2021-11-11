Workforce grew by 24,000 in September

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The total number of workers in the industrial and service sectors grew by 24,000, or 0.3 percent, to nearly 8.12 million in September, as hotels, restaurants and retail shops emerged from a local COVID-19 outbreak, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

On an annual basis, 6,000 workers were added to payrolls, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a media briefing.

“There is room for improvement as the labor market has lost 53,000 jobs since May, when a level 3 [COVID-19] alert was implemented,” Chen said.

People work at a restaurant in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District on Sept. 9. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

The COVID-19 alert was lowered from level 3 to 2 in July.

The Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, with eligible recipients getting NT$5,000 (US$179.95) each, should lend strength to consumer activity and job creation in the coming months, the high season for shopping, she said.

The accession rate — the number of new employees added to payrolls — increased 2.97 percent, down 0.12 percentage points from one month earlier, but up 0.35 percentage points from a year earlier, the DGBAS said.

The exit rate dropped to 2.67 percent, down 0.03 percentage points from one month earlier, affirming an expansion in the job market, it said.

Wage data also reflected this uptrend, Chen said, with the average monthly take-home pay increasing 0.39 percent monthly and 1.74 percent annually to NT$43,378 in September.

Total monthly compensation, including performance-based commissions and overtime pay, rose 3.45 percent year-on-year to NT$52,087, she said.

Employees at airline companies enjoyed the highest monthly take-home pay of NT$75,025 in September, followed by those at financial and insurance companies at NT$66,088, and workers at electricity and gas suppliers at NT$63,830, the DGBAS said.

In terms of total compensation, workers at computer and optical product companies led, at NT$103,315, followed by financial and insurance companies at NT$79,826 and airlines at NT$77,911, it said.

Non-school educational facilities had the lowest take-home pay of NT$28,475 and worst overall compensation of NT$30,674, the DGBAS said.

For the first nine months of the year, average monthly take-home pay grew 1.77 percent to NT$43,030, while total compensation increased 2.75 percent to NT$57,095, it said.

Take-home pay gained a fractional 0.04 percent, after factoring in consumer price hikes, it added.