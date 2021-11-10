AUTOMAKERS
Nissan triples profit forecast
Nissan Motor Co yesterday tripled its full-year net profit forecast, as it rebounded from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a strong quarterly performance, saying it expected to withstand challenges, including the global chip crunch and rising raw material prices. The company now projects ￥180 billion (US$1.6 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year ending March next year, up from an earlier estimate of ￥60 billion. For the three months to September, Nissan logged a ￥54.1 billion net profit, reversing a ￥44.4 billion net loss for the same period last year.
ENVIRONMENT
Greenpeace sues VW
Environmental campaigner Clara Mayer and the heads of Greenpeace Germany have sued Volkswagen AG (VW) in German court, the non-governmental organization said yesterday, accusing the automaker of failing to do its part to combat climate change. The claimants had given Volkswagen eight weeks to consider their demands, which included ending production of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by at least 65 percent from 2018 levels by then, before filing the suit. Volkswagen had said that it did not view suing individual firms as an adequate solution for tackling a society-wide issue.
FINANCE
Robinhood reveals breach
Robinhood Markets Inc on Monday announced an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which would be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise. Most of the 7 million affected accounts had only one piece of personal information exposed: either the user’s name or their e-mail address, the financial services company said. However, in about 310 cases, more sensitive data, such as date of birth and zip code, were uncovered, as well as the user’s full name. About 10 of those people had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said, adding that it is in the process of “making appropriate disclosures” to those users.
SAUDI ARABIA
GDP up 6.8% on oil prices
The economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly a decade in the third quarter, boosted by higher oil prices, preliminary estimates from the government showed yesterday. GDP expanded 6.8 percent compared with the same quarter last year, the General Authority for Statistics said, its fastest pace since 2012. The economy grew 5.8 percent compared with the previous three months. The oil sector grew 9 percent year-on-year, while the non-oil economy — the engine of job creation — expanded 6.2 percent. The IMF is expecting the nation’s economic growth to average about 2.8 percent this year, following a 4.1 percent contraction last year.
UNITED STATES
Inflation concern hits record
Inflation expectations among US consumers rose to a new high for the coming year after months of soaring prices, the latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey showed. Household expectations for inflation in the next 12 months climbed to 5.7 percent last month from 5.3 percent the previous month, according to the monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations published on Monday. Median expected inflation over the next three years held steady at 4.2 percent. Both figures are the highest since the survey began in 2013.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the