World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Nissan triples profit forecast

Nissan Motor Co yesterday tripled its full-year net profit forecast, as it rebounded from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a strong quarterly performance, saying it expected to withstand challenges, including the global chip crunch and rising raw material prices. The company now projects ￥180 billion (US$1.6 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year ending March next year, up from an earlier estimate of ￥60 billion. For the three months to September, Nissan logged a ￥54.1 billion net profit, reversing a ￥44.4 billion net loss for the same period last year.

ENVIRONMENT

Greenpeace sues VW

Environmental campaigner Clara Mayer and the heads of Greenpeace Germany have sued Volkswagen AG (VW) in German court, the non-governmental organization said yesterday, accusing the automaker of failing to do its part to combat climate change. The claimants had given Volkswagen eight weeks to consider their demands, which included ending production of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by at least 65 percent from 2018 levels by then, before filing the suit. Volkswagen had said that it did not view suing individual firms as an adequate solution for tackling a society-wide issue.

FINANCE

Robinhood reveals breach

Robinhood Markets Inc on Monday announced an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which would be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise. Most of the 7 million affected accounts had only one piece of personal information exposed: either the user’s name or their e-mail address, the financial services company said. However, in about 310 cases, more sensitive data, such as date of birth and zip code, were uncovered, as well as the user’s full name. About 10 of those people had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said, adding that it is in the process of “making appropriate disclosures” to those users.

SAUDI ARABIA

GDP up 6.8% on oil prices

The economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly a decade in the third quarter, boosted by higher oil prices, preliminary estimates from the government showed yesterday. GDP expanded 6.8 percent compared with the same quarter last year, the General Authority for Statistics said, its fastest pace since 2012. The economy grew 5.8 percent compared with the previous three months. The oil sector grew 9 percent year-on-year, while the non-oil economy — the engine of job creation — expanded 6.2 percent. The IMF is expecting the nation’s economic growth to average about 2.8 percent this year, following a 4.1 percent contraction last year.

UNITED STATES

Inflation concern hits record

Inflation expectations among US consumers rose to a new high for the coming year after months of soaring prices, the latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey showed. Household expectations for inflation in the next 12 months climbed to 5.7 percent last month from 5.3 percent the previous month, according to the monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations published on Monday. Median expected inflation over the next three years held steady at 4.2 percent. Both figures are the highest since the survey began in 2013.