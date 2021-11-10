Catcher’s gross margin rises on better portfolio

Staff writer, with CNA





Metal casing supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) on Monday reported that its third-quarter gross margin rose due to an improved product portfolio and falling depreciation costs.

Gross margin rose to 35.4 percent last quarter, up 3.3 percentage points from a quarter earlier and 6.5 percentage points from a year earlier, Catcher told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

Consolidated sales fell 5.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$9.87 billion (US$355.39 million).

Catcher Technology Co chairman Allen Horng poses for a picture in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times

Net profit from July to September reached NT$2.01 billion, up 195 percent from a quarter earlier and 253.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Earnings per share stood at NT$2.64, compared with NT$0.89 in the second quarter, it said.

Catcher chairman Allen Horng (洪水樹) told investors that the company has entered the non-consumer electronics market by supplying gadgets in automotive electronics, 5G applications and medical care in a bid to widen its product mix and maintain its gross margin.

While metal casings used in notebook and tablet computers accounted for about 80 percent of its total sales, the company has secured orders from international brands to supply devices used in new energy vehicles, which refer to zero or low-emission vehicles, he said.

The company’s non-consumer electronics business is expected to help it maintain its gross margin at above 30 percent in the longer term, he added.

In the first nine months of this year, Catcher’s net profit totaled NT$5.2 billion, down 28.3 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to NT$6.83 from NT$9.49 a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major challenges for the tech sector, which has been experiencing a global component supply shortage and logistical problems with port congestions, making it hard for the company to manage its production.

The decline in third-quarter sales reflected a lack of raw materials for production and China’s power rationing, which has affected output, the company said.