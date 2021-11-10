Robust freight rates drive up Wan Hai’s Q3 profit

Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$35.55 billion (US$1.28 billion) for last quarter, 18 times higher than a year earlier, thanks to strong freight rates.

Revenue surged 260 percent year-on-year to NT$70.73 billion, company data showed.

Gross profit advanced 14 times year-on-year to NT$45.22 billion.

Gross margin rose to a record 64 percent, compared with 15 percent a year earlier and 51 percent the previous quarter.

For the first three quarters of the year, Wan Hai’s cumulative net profit jumped more than 19 times to NT$69.23 billion, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$28.37, compared with NT$1.6 a year earlier.

Wan Hai, which used to focus on intra-Asia routes, has diversified its operations this year by assigning more vessels on the routes between Asia and the Americas in light of strong demand from clients and higher freight rates.

That also came as the shipping rates for the US and South American routes are higher this year than last year, while those for intra-Asia routes remain stable, it said.

The company said that revenue from its American operations accounted for 40.2 percent of its total revenue in the first half of the year, up from 11.8 percent a year earlier, while that from its intra-Asia operations fell to 40 percent from 70 percent over the same period.

Wan Hai said it has used 10 vessels each with capacity of 2,800 to 4,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) on its new Asia-US east coast route since June, and last week it began using 11 larger container vessels, ranging from 4,600 to 5600 TEUs each, on this route due to strong cargo demand.

To raise its capacity, its board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to allocate up to NT$5.5 billion to buy several second-hand vessels, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

It had received eight second-hand vessels with a combined capacity of 46,143 TEUs in the first half of this year.

In addition, it plans to take delivery of five brand-new vessels during the second half of this year after receiving six vessels with a combined capacity of 16,296 TEUs in the first half, it added.