Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$35.55 billion (US$1.28 billion) for last quarter, 18 times higher than a year earlier, thanks to strong freight rates.
Revenue surged 260 percent year-on-year to NT$70.73 billion, company data showed.
Gross profit advanced 14 times year-on-year to NT$45.22 billion.
Photo courtesy of Wan Hai Lines Ltd
Gross margin rose to a record 64 percent, compared with 15 percent a year earlier and 51 percent the previous quarter.
For the first three quarters of the year, Wan Hai’s cumulative net profit jumped more than 19 times to NT$69.23 billion, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$28.37, compared with NT$1.6 a year earlier.
SHIFT IN FOCUS
Wan Hai, which used to focus on intra-Asia routes, has diversified its operations this year by assigning more vessels on the routes between Asia and the Americas in light of strong demand from clients and higher freight rates.
That also came as the shipping rates for the US and South American routes are higher this year than last year, while those for intra-Asia routes remain stable, it said.
The company said that revenue from its American operations accounted for 40.2 percent of its total revenue in the first half of the year, up from 11.8 percent a year earlier, while that from its intra-Asia operations fell to 40 percent from 70 percent over the same period.
Wan Hai said it has used 10 vessels each with capacity of 2,800 to 4,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) on its new Asia-US east coast route since June, and last week it began using 11 larger container vessels, ranging from 4,600 to 5600 TEUs each, on this route due to strong cargo demand.
To raise its capacity, its board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to allocate up to NT$5.5 billion to buy several second-hand vessels, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
It had received eight second-hand vessels with a combined capacity of 46,143 TEUs in the first half of this year.
In addition, it plans to take delivery of five brand-new vessels during the second half of this year after receiving six vessels with a combined capacity of 16,296 TEUs in the first half, it added.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the