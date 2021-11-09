World Business Quick Take

Agencies





REAL ESTATE

Sino bonds latest to slump

Sino Ocean Group Holding Ltd (遠洋集團), part-owned by the Chinese Ministry of Finance, has become the latest property company to see its bonds slump. Its 4.75 percent note, due 2030, fell yesterday to 73.48 cents on the dollar, with spreads over comparable treasuries widening to a record 800 basis points, Bloomberg data showed. That is despite the firm being rated investment-grade at two global credit assessors and holding about 54 times more cash and equivalents than China Evergrande Group (恆大集團). Sino Ocean’s shares have been doing better, rebounding 35 percent from their September low. They rose 3.5 percent yesterday.

HEDGE FUNDS

Swiss group cuts deal

Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said it had struck a deal to refer hedge fund clients to rival BNP Paribas SA following the Swiss lender’s decision to exit prime broking and some derivatives businesses in the wake of a scandal at Archegos Capital Management LLC. Credit Suisse said last week it would all but stop funding hedge funds by shutting most of its prime brokerage business, a division blamed for racking up US$5.5 billion in losses when Archegos defaulted in March. “Credit Suisse will support affected customers as they select alternative Prime Services providers of their choice,” the bank said yesterday.

FOSSIL FUELS

BHP selling BMC stake

BHP Group is planning to sell its 80 percent stake in the BMC metallurgical coal venture to Stanmore Coal Ltd for US$1.2 billion in a deal that continues the global miner’s withdrawal from fossil fuels. BMC, which is 20 percent owned by Mitsui & Co Ltd, has two operating mines in Queensland with a combined output of about 10 million tons of coal a year, as well as the undeveloped Wards Well project. Stanmore is majority owned by Singapore’s Golden Energy & Resources Ltd and operates the Isaac Plains coal complex, also in Queensland.

TECHNOLOGY

Paytm looking at record year

India’s biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) opened yesterday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly US$2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by China’s Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團), Japan’s Softbank Group Corp and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which together own around a third of the company. Paytm was issuing fresh shares worth US$1.1 billion, with existing shareholders selling stocks worth US$1.34 billion, the prospectus said. The IPO is expected to make Paytm India’s most valuable tech company with a valuation of US$20 billion, up 25 percent from two years ago.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney offers streaming deal

Walt Disney Co said yesterday it was offering a month of Disney+ for US$1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service. The promotion began yesterday and will be valid until Sunday for new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and some other countries, Disney said. Disney, which charges US$7.99 per month for its streaming service in the US, recently hinted at a slowdown in subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street downgrade.