Sino bonds latest to slump
Sino Ocean Group Holding Ltd (遠洋集團), part-owned by the Chinese Ministry of Finance, has become the latest property company to see its bonds slump. Its 4.75 percent note, due 2030, fell yesterday to 73.48 cents on the dollar, with spreads over comparable treasuries widening to a record 800 basis points, Bloomberg data showed. That is despite the firm being rated investment-grade at two global credit assessors and holding about 54 times more cash and equivalents than China Evergrande Group (恆大集團). Sino Ocean’s shares have been doing better, rebounding 35 percent from their September low. They rose 3.5 percent yesterday.
Swiss group cuts deal
Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said it had struck a deal to refer hedge fund clients to rival BNP Paribas SA following the Swiss lender’s decision to exit prime broking and some derivatives businesses in the wake of a scandal at Archegos Capital Management LLC. Credit Suisse said last week it would all but stop funding hedge funds by shutting most of its prime brokerage business, a division blamed for racking up US$5.5 billion in losses when Archegos defaulted in March. “Credit Suisse will support affected customers as they select alternative Prime Services providers of their choice,” the bank said yesterday.
BHP selling BMC stake
BHP Group is planning to sell its 80 percent stake in the BMC metallurgical coal venture to Stanmore Coal Ltd for US$1.2 billion in a deal that continues the global miner’s withdrawal from fossil fuels. BMC, which is 20 percent owned by Mitsui & Co Ltd, has two operating mines in Queensland with a combined output of about 10 million tons of coal a year, as well as the undeveloped Wards Well project. Stanmore is majority owned by Singapore’s Golden Energy & Resources Ltd and operates the Isaac Plains coal complex, also in Queensland.
Paytm looking at record year
India’s biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) opened yesterday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly US$2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by China’s Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團), Japan’s Softbank Group Corp and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which together own around a third of the company. Paytm was issuing fresh shares worth US$1.1 billion, with existing shareholders selling stocks worth US$1.34 billion, the prospectus said. The IPO is expected to make Paytm India’s most valuable tech company with a valuation of US$20 billion, up 25 percent from two years ago.
Disney offers streaming deal
Walt Disney Co said yesterday it was offering a month of Disney+ for US$1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service. The promotion began yesterday and will be valid until Sunday for new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and some other countries, Disney said. Disney, which charges US$7.99 per month for its streaming service in the US, recently hinted at a slowdown in subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street downgrade.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan