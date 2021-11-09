Musk must sell Tesla stock: Twitter poll

TAX PERCEPTIONS: As the ultra-wealthy come under increasing scrutiny over taxes not paid on stock options, the Tesla CEO held a poll on his Twitter account to get feedback

Bloomberg





Elon Musk’s social media followers have spoken: The Tesla Inc chief should sell 10 percent of his stake in the electric vehicle maker.

A majority of 3.5 million Twitter users — 58 percent — said they would support such a sale in a Twitter poll that Musk launched on Saturday and closed shortly after 2:15pm on Sunday in New York.

The stake would be valued at about US$21 billion based on 170.5 million Tesla shares he holds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks in Washington on March 9 last year. Photo: AFP

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” Musk said in a tweet after the poll closed.

A cryptocurrency version of Tesla’s shares trading on FTX suggests Musk’s tweeting could cause the shares to fall when Wall Street woke up yesterday. They were fetching US$1,137.60 as of about 5:20pm on Sunday in New York, 6.9 percent lower than Friday’s close for the real stock.

The crowd-sourcing exercise is the latest example of Musk’s long history of using Twitter and his legions of fans on the platform to stoke interest in his company, sometimes pushing the envelope with tongue-in-cheek tweets.

The world’s richest person proposed the move in a tweet citing recent discussions about the ultra-wealthy hoarding unrealized gains to avoid paying taxes.

Musk does not take a salary, but has to pay taxes on any stock options that he exercises.

While large sales by insiders are often seen as a negative signal, a sale of this size would not alter Tesla’s story in a meaningful way, Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Dan Ives said.

Demand remains high for Tesla shares among institutional and retail investors, he said.

The unorthodox step of getting buy-in from fans and investors via a poll might also ease any concerns.

“Selling 10 percent is probably going to add 1.5 percent to 2 percent to the float, so it doesn’t really significantly move the needle,” Ives said in a telephone interview. “I do believe that him doing it in this way definitely would soften the blow and would help the perception as well.”

The automaker’s stock has soared 73 percent this year to US$1,222.09 as of Friday, giving it a valuation of US$1.2 trillion.

The number of shares that Musk — Tesla’s chief executive officer and largest shareholder — could be set to offload is equivalent to 80 percent of its average daily trading volume in the past three months. The amount of stock he might potentially sell would be even greater if his options are included.

Musk’s fortune stands at US$338 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. About one-quarter of that consists of Tesla stock options that he is free to exercise at any time. The securities come from two big awards he received in 2012 and 2018. The older contracts expire in August next year.

If he exercised all of the options now and immediately sold the shares, they would net him US$95.9 billion before taxes.

Musk late last year moved to Texas, which has no state personal income tax.

However, as Tesla’s market value has skyrocketed and his personal wealth has ballooned, Musk has become a symbol of rising inequality — something he appears to be sensitive to.

He was among the billionaires mentioned in a Pro Publica investigation of how the ultra-rich avoid paying taxes, and has become a target of members of the US Congress who are pushing a billionaires tax.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” US Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.”