Hiwin Technologies revenue dips 4%

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday reported that revenue last month edged down 3.6 percent sequentially to NT$2.41 billion (US$86.56 million) due to component shortages along supply chains.

Revenue last month increased 21.94 percent on an annual basis as the firm continued to increase its capacity and improve its sales mix.

In the first 10 months of the year, Hiwin’s revenue grew 34.45 percent annually to NT$202.98 billion, a company regulatory filing said.

Hiwin on Friday reported net profit of NT$1.36 billion, up 29 percent quarterly and 46.5 percent annually. Its earnings per share reached NT$3.98 in the quarter, the highest in 12 quarters.

Separately, pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) reported revenue of NT$1.59 billion for last month, down 26.39 percent from a month earlier as a national holiday and power restrictions in China reduced the company’s shipments.

Airtac’s revenue last month increased 3.55 percent year-on-year, driven by more shipments for the automotive, energy, lighting and battery sectors, a company regulatory filing said.

From January to last month, Airtac’s cumulative revenue reached NT$21.22 billion, up 39.17 percent year-on-year, company data showed.

Production has not been affected by electricity restrictions in China, Airtac said, adding that factory utilization remains at 110 percent.

However, the power rationing has affected some of Airtac’s customers, which could have a lingering effect on shipments moving forward, while growth momentum has slowed in China, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a note yesterday.

“China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 49.2 last month and had fallen below the 50 neutral mark for two consecutive months, indicating that manufacturing activity has continued to weaken,” Jih Sun said.

Due to falling revenue and rising operating expenses, the firm on Friday posted net profit of NT$1.6 billion for last quarter, lower than the market expectation, while earnings per share were NT$8.47, down from the previous quarter’s NT$9.46.