Taiwan’s “DNA of dependability” and a relationship with the US that is “closer than ever” could lead to the establishment of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government officials said at a forum in Taipei yesterday.
“US-Taiwan trade relations are closer than ever,” Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said in a recorded video message at the 2021 Industrial Strategy forum. “Through milestones such as the 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks, we are progressively laying the foundation for a BTA between the US and Taiwan.”
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) made the case for the US and Taiwan growing by filling “gaps” for each other in complementary ways.
“Going back 30 years, US companies such as HP, Intel and Microsoft have relied on Taiwanese partners for manufacturing,” Wang said. “Over time, Taiwan has grown from contract manufacturing to being codevelopers and co-innovators. There is a longstanding DNA of dependability, not just in one company, but in the Taiwanese manufacturing ecosystem.”
In the wake of supply chain reshuffling and a chip shortage, many countries want to localize chip manufacturing, Wang said, adding that this is something that Taiwanese companies are prepared to help with, but countries should also think about the cost effectiveness of manufacturing their own microchips.
“Many countries now want to make chips at home, and Taiwanese chipmakers are making global investments where they see a proper return, but it’s also going to be quite expensive,” Wang said.
“We hope that Taiwan’s excellence in chip making will prompt other industries to ask what else they can do,” Wang said, adding that electric vehicles, 5G, aerospace and satellite technology could be avenues for cooperation.
Wang said it is also critical for Taiwan to fight for trade pacts, whether they are one-on-one trade deals such as a BTA with the US, or entering the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
“China is unfortunately trying to hinder Taiwan at every turn when it comes to trade deals, so it is vital to fight for our seat at the table,” Wang said.
“Our advantage would be our better compliance with international standards,” she added.
