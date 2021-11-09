FSC to decide on opening market to virtual insurers

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is to determine by the end of this year whether to allow the establishment of Web-only insurance companies, chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday.

As some countries have allowed virtual insurers, the commission has been studying whether they would be suitable in Taiwan, Huang said.

The commission has allowed conventional life insurers to sell their policies online via digital tools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang speaks at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

For the commission to approve Web-only insurers, their business model should be distinct from that of conventional insurers, he said.

The commission might follow the model it used for virtual banks, which were at first only allowed to conduct certain banking functions.

It might initially limit the scope of insurance policies a virtual insurer could sell due to solvency concerns, it said.

A virtual insurer’s shareholders should include an insurance company or a firm with insurance-related expertise, as the business is subject to strict regulations, and technology companies, for example, would not be familiar with the rules, the commission said.

“The key is whether companies would be interested in operating a Web-only insurer. If some express an interest, we will consider opening the business more quickly,” Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) said.

The commission is observing how Hong Kong has fared with its new virtual insurers, she said.