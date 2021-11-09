Fast-rising GDP to slow next year

GROWTH DRIVERS: Exports and private investment are expected to keep the economy moving next year, but at a slower rate, while inflation should not be a worry

The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 6.1 percent, but expects it to moderate to 4.1 percent next year, as global demand for electronics could slow, and soaring material prices could constrain corporate profitability.

The institute’s 6.1 percent growth forecast was among the most optimistic, and the Taipei-based think tank said the impressive performance in the three quarters warranted the revision.

“A growth of more than 6 percent is highly likely if the current quarter fares as strong as last quarter,” TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) told a seminar on the domestic economy this and next year.

From left, Taiwan Institute of Economic Research economic forecasting center director Gordon Sun, institute president Chang Chien-yi and researcher Arisa Liu attend a seminar on economics in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times

The government backed stimulus vouchers of NT$5,000 per person would increase consumer spending by 4.8 percent this quarter, reversing two previous quarters of contraction induced by a soft lockdown, he said.

Private investment, another main growth driver after exports, could pick up 6.69 percent as local semiconductor makers and shipping companies aggressively build capacity to ease global chip and container shortages, TIER said.

Exports would surge 27.84 percent, while imports could increase 31.2 percent partially on the back of raw material and component price hikes, it said.

Although certain items could become more expensive, inflation would not be a problem as the government controls more than 20 percent of consumer price items including public transportation, electricity and water, as well as oil and metal product prices, Chang said.

Domestic demand could replace exports as the main growth driver next year as rapid vaccination rates release pent-up demand for dining, retail and tourism activity, TIER said.

Private consumption is forecast to grow 5.03 percent next year, from a lackluster 0.32 percent increase this year.

Exports would remain healthy with a 4.41 percent advance, aided by the trend of digital transformation, but downstream suppliers of technology products could have difficulty passing extra cost burdens to consumers in lieu of softening demand for remote working and schooling, it said.

TIER expects consumer prices to gain a mild 1.52 percent next year, easing from a 1.82 percent increase this year, as monetary normalization would help tame demand, it said.

For similar reasons, the wholesale price index, a measure of product costs, would moderate from an 8.3 percent increase this year to a 2.1 percent advance next year, it said.

The New Taiwan dollar could weaken and trade at an average of NT$28.2 against the US dollar next year, from NT$28.06 this year, it added.