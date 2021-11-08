China’s export growth last month beat expectations as foreign demand for its goods continued to surge, despite global supply chain disruptions.
Exports grew 27.1 percent from a year earlier to US$300.2 billion, Chinese General Administration of Customs data showed yesterday, making it the 13th straight month of double digit growth.
The figures exceeded economists’ expectations of a 22.8 percent gain.
Photo: AP
Import growth quickened to 20.6 percent year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of US$84.54 billion.
China’s trade growth has remained well above pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels all year.
Total exports this year through last month have already surpassed all of last year.
That strength is providing support for a Chinese economy that’s losing steam due to weak domestic demand caused by a real-estate downturn, electricity shortages that have slowed industrial output and cautious consumer spending worsened by sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.
Machines and electrical products accounted for nearly 60 percent of Chinese exports by value this year, the customs agency said.
Labor-intensive products such as clothing and plastic products accounted for another 18 percent, it said.
As for China’s major trading partners, exports to the EU and US have grown fastest this year, customs data showed.
China’s trade surplus with the US, a source of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, is 2.08 trillion yuan (US$325 billion) so far this year.
China is the world’s largest source of demand for most commodities because of its industries and construction-heavy economy.
Demand for construction-related goods has slowed this year due to falling property investment, with iron ore imports down 4.2 percent in the first 10 months, customs data showed.
China has been scouring global markets for coal as it tries to reduce power cuts caused by a shortage of the commodity, as well as surging demand for electricity especially from export-oriented manufacturers.
