The production value of the Taiwanese medical equipment industry is expected to set a new record this year, after last year’s value grew 3.7 percent to NT$91.2 billion (US$3.27 billion), driven by COVID-19 pandemic-related demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“Due to the public’s rising health awareness and a rapidly aging population in recent years, the demand for medical care has increased,” the ministry said. “Coupled with the industry’s increased investment in research and development, the output of the medical equipment industry has also increased.”
“Last year, demand for COVID-19-related medical supplies was strong, boosting the industry’s production value to NT$91.2 billion,” it said, adding that the sector’s output has set records for 19 consecutive years.
Ministry statistics show that the industry’s average annual growth rate over the past 10 years was 8.3 percent, with the contact lens sector posting the largest annual growth of 19.6 percent on average.
The industry’s major products are glasses and contact lenses, and medical devices and accessories including blood glucose meters and gloves, as well as medical chemicals such as testing reagents, the ministry said.
In the first eight months of this year, the industry’s production value increased 6.6 percent year-on-year to NT$63.1 billion, it said.
The Industrial Technology Research Institute’s Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center said that the aging of society has resulted in increased demand for assistive devices and bone implants, which — along with increased orders for glucometers, test strips and contact lenses — have helped drive the industry’s growth.
Glasses and contact lenses are the industry’s largest sub-sector, with a production value of NT$40.4 billion last year, accounting for 44.3 percent of the industry total, the ministry said.
Medical devices and accessories were the second largest sub-sector, with a production value of NT$37.8 billion, or 41.5 percent of the total, it said.
For this year, the ministry expected continuous strong demand for glucometers, electronic thermometers, syringes, artificial joints and surgery supplies.
The medical chemicals sub-sector posted an output growth of 21.8 percent to NT$12.9 billion, contributing 14.2 percent to the industry total, driven by increasing pandemic-induced demand for reagents, disinfectant wipes and other products, it said.
The ministry said that 77.2 percent of the industry’s products were exported last year.
In the first three quarters of this year, the industry’s exports totaled US$1.8 billion, up 16.5 percent from the same period last year, the ministry said.
During that period, about 30.4 percent of exports went to the US, followed by China with 15 percent and Japan with 13.2 percent, it said.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge