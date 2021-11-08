Medical equipment sector expected to set output record

EXPORT-ORIENTED: With its growth momentum in its 19th year, 77.2 percent of the industry’s output was exported last year, ministry figures showed

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The production value of the Taiwanese medical equipment industry is expected to set a new record this year, after last year’s value grew 3.7 percent to NT$91.2 billion (US$3.27 billion), driven by COVID-19 pandemic-related demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“Due to the public’s rising health awareness and a rapidly aging population in recent years, the demand for medical care has increased,” the ministry said. “Coupled with the industry’s increased investment in research and development, the output of the medical equipment industry has also increased.”

“Last year, demand for COVID-19-related medical supplies was strong, boosting the industry’s production value to NT$91.2 billion,” it said, adding that the sector’s output has set records for 19 consecutive years.

Ministry statistics show that the industry’s average annual growth rate over the past 10 years was 8.3 percent, with the contact lens sector posting the largest annual growth of 19.6 percent on average.

The industry’s major products are glasses and contact lenses, and medical devices and accessories including blood glucose meters and gloves, as well as medical chemicals such as testing reagents, the ministry said.

In the first eight months of this year, the industry’s production value increased 6.6 percent year-on-year to NT$63.1 billion, it said.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute’s Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center said that the aging of society has resulted in increased demand for assistive devices and bone implants, which — along with increased orders for glucometers, test strips and contact lenses — have helped drive the industry’s growth.

Glasses and contact lenses are the industry’s largest sub-sector, with a production value of NT$40.4 billion last year, accounting for 44.3 percent of the industry total, the ministry said.

Medical devices and accessories were the second largest sub-sector, with a production value of NT$37.8 billion, or 41.5 percent of the total, it said.

For this year, the ministry expected continuous strong demand for glucometers, electronic thermometers, syringes, artificial joints and surgery supplies.

The medical chemicals sub-sector posted an output growth of 21.8 percent to NT$12.9 billion, contributing 14.2 percent to the industry total, driven by increasing pandemic-induced demand for reagents, disinfectant wipes and other products, it said.

The ministry said that 77.2 percent of the industry’s products were exported last year.

In the first three quarters of this year, the industry’s exports totaled US$1.8 billion, up 16.5 percent from the same period last year, the ministry said.

During that period, about 30.4 percent of exports went to the US, followed by China with 15 percent and Japan with 13.2 percent, it said.