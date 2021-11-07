Asian markets were mixed on Friday following the previous day’s gains, with eyes on the release of key US jobs data later in the day, while investors are also assessing the outlook for central bank monetary policy in the face of surging inflation.
Equities around the world enjoyed a healthy run-up on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve finally announced its plan for tapering the vast bond-buying program that has provided crucial support since it was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news removed a lot of uncertainty about officials’ response to a spike in inflation that is expected to last a lot longer than previously thought, and follows moves in other countries to step back from their ultra-easy measures as the world economy recovers.
However, the Bank of England’s (BOE) decision on Thursday not to lift rates shocked traders, who had taken recent indications from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey that it would do so.
While its board signaled a rise was still on the cards in the coming months, it raised questions about how quickly the financial leaders would tighten policy, with forecasts for the Fed’s own hiking timeline put back.
Bond yields, which indicate future pricing for interest rates, sank after the announcement and raised concerns about further uncertainty, particularly as inflation remains doggedly high owing to supply chain snarls, high commodity prices and wage growth. That has fueled talk of a period of stagflation when prices surge but economic growth stalls.
“Rates are a global market,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale. “Global central banks seem to be pushing back on market expectations for aggressive policy action.”
Still, while Wall Street enjoyed another record, Asian investors struggled to pick up the baton.
Hong Kong led the selling, with traders keeping a nervous eye on developments in the China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) saga, as yesterday was the deadline for it to make an overdue payment on a bond.
Another hugely indebted property firm, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團), on Friday suspended trading its shares in the territory as it battles to find cash to meet its own obligations.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.41 percent on Friday to 24,870.51, sliding 2 percent from a week earlier.
The Shanghai Composite Index also declined. It dropped 1 percent to 3,491.57, down 1.57 percent weekly.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.61 percent to 29,611.57, but rose 2.49 percent from a week earlier, while the broader TOPIX index decreased 0.69 percent to 2,041.42, up 2.01 percent on the week.
Seoul’s KOSPI dropped 0.47 percent to 2,969.27, posting a weekly decline of 0.05 percent.
In Taipei, the TAIEX closed up 218.04 points, or 1.28 percent, at 17,296.9 on turnover of NT$323.506 billion (US$11.6 billion). It rose 1.82 percent from a week earlier.
In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.39 percent to 7,456.9, up 1.82 on the week, while India’s SENSEX gained to 60,067.62, but posted a weekly drop of 1.76 percent.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
