The US dollar on Friday jumped to its highest level in more than a year, after data showed better-than-expected US job growth last month, but retreated a bit in late trading as risk appetite improved and stocks rallied.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month, above the 450,000 forecast, as the latest surge in COVID-19 infections subsided. August and September data were revised upward to show an additional 235,000 jobs created over those months.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, rose as high as 94.634 after the jobs report, its firmest since Sept. 25, 2020.
The safe-haven currency pulled back a bit as risk appetite improved and stocks staged a broad rally. The dollar closed down 0.14 percent at 94.22, but was still up 0.1 percent for the week, which was marked by a bevy of central bank meetings that forced investors to reset rate hike expectations.
On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to hike borrowing costs, as there was “still ground to cover to reach maximum employment.”
The central bank did announce a US$15 billion monthly tapering of its US$120 billion in monthly asset purchases.
“The payrolls print is certainly in line with Powell’s statement at the Fed press conference, where he noted that job gains of this magnitude are consistent with the notion of making substantial further progress,” TD Securities strategists said in a note.
The conditions are in place for a broad grind higher in the US dollar, which also meshes with the seasonal trend for this month, they said.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar declined against the US dollar, losing NT$0.016 to close at NT$27.882, down 0.22 percent from NT$27.820 a week earlier.
The Bank of England’s decision on Thursday not to lift rock-bottom benchmark rates proved the biggest shock for markets and pushed sterling to its biggest one-day fall in more than 18 months by as much as 1.6 percent on the day.
Sterling fell as much as 0.5 percent on Friday, hitting a fresh one-month low of US$1.34250. It was last down 0.02 percent.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back on Wednesday against market bets for a rate hike as soon as next October and said it was very unlikely such a move would occur next year.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at US$1.1568.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
