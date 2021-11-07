Wall Street’s main indices on Friday scored record closing highs and booked solid gains for the week following a strong US jobs report and positive data for Pfizer Inc’s experimental pill for COVID-19.
The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record highs for a seventh straight session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record. All three indices posted weekly gains for a fifth straight week.
The US Department of Labor report showed that US employment increased more than expected last month as the headwinds from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided.
Photo: AFP
A trial of Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to reduce by 89 percent the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease. Pfizer shares jumped about 11 percent.
The news kept the run going for equities after investors earlier in the week digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to start reducing its monthly bond purchases put in place to support the economy.
“Momentum that we have seen this week has continued, and the jobs report and the Pfizer announcement certainly are providing positive datapoints for investors to put more money into the market right now,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.56 percent, to 36,327.95, the S&P 500 gained 17.47 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,697.53 and the NASDAQ Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,971.59.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2 percent, the Dow added 1.42 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 3.05 percent.
Travel stocks rose following Pfizer’s announcement, with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7 percent, and cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line rising about 8 percent to 9 percent.
“Still early to be definitive, but this [pill] looks like a true game changer for many industries like leisure and transportation; you’re seeing it reflected in the prices,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Among S&P 500 sectors, energy and industrials led the way, rising 1.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Healthcare was the only sector that ended in the negative, falling 1 percent. The Pfizer news weighed on shares of competitors such as Merck, which fell nearly 10 percent, and COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, which slumped 16.6 percent.
Shares of so-called “stay-at-home” names fell, with Zoom Video Communications Inc declining 6.2 percent and Netflix Inc dropping 3.4 percent.
Third-quarter earnings that were better than expected have helped lift sentiment for equities. With about 440 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 41.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, Refinitiv IBES said.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.16-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 83 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 303 new highs and 80 new lows.
About 11.5 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared with the 10.5 billion daily average over the past 20 sessions.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge