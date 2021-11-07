Main Wall Street indices book records

BOOSTING MOMENTUM: US employment rose more than expected last month, while Pfizer shares spiked about 11% thanks to its experimental COVID-19 drug

Reuters





Wall Street’s main indices on Friday scored record closing highs and booked solid gains for the week following a strong US jobs report and positive data for Pfizer Inc’s experimental pill for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record highs for a seventh straight session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record. All three indices posted weekly gains for a fifth straight week.

The US Department of Labor report showed that US employment increased more than expected last month as the headwinds from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: AFP

A trial of Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to reduce by 89 percent the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease. Pfizer shares jumped about 11 percent.

The news kept the run going for equities after investors earlier in the week digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to start reducing its monthly bond purchases put in place to support the economy.

“Momentum that we have seen this week has continued, and the jobs report and the Pfizer announcement certainly are providing positive datapoints for investors to put more money into the market right now,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.56 percent, to 36,327.95, the S&P 500 gained 17.47 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,697.53 and the NASDAQ Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,971.59.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2 percent, the Dow added 1.42 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 3.05 percent.

Travel stocks rose following Pfizer’s announcement, with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7 percent, and cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line rising about 8 percent to 9 percent.

“Still early to be definitive, but this [pill] looks like a true game changer for many industries like leisure and transportation; you’re seeing it reflected in the prices,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy and industrials led the way, rising 1.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Healthcare was the only sector that ended in the negative, falling 1 percent. The Pfizer news weighed on shares of competitors such as Merck, which fell nearly 10 percent, and COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, which slumped 16.6 percent.

Shares of so-called “stay-at-home” names fell, with Zoom Video Communications Inc declining 6.2 percent and Netflix Inc dropping 3.4 percent.

Third-quarter earnings that were better than expected have helped lift sentiment for equities. With about 440 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 41.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, Refinitiv IBES said.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.16-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 83 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 303 new highs and 80 new lows.

About 11.5 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared with the 10.5 billion daily average over the past 20 sessions.