World Business Quick Take

LODGING

Airbnb posts record sales

Airbnb Inc on Thursday reported record sales and earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, proving the vacation-rental giant’s resilience even as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 prompted new travel concerns and restrictions. Revenue grew 67 percent to US$2.2 billion in the third quarter, Airbnb said in a statement. Analysts forecast US$2.07 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income of US$834 million far exceeded Wall Street’s expectation of US$456.2 million. The San Francisco-based company warned in August that the number of nights and experiences booked in the third quarter, typically the busiest period of the year, would fall short of the total during the same period in 2019, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Airbnb, which dominates the market for alternative accommodations, has fared generally better than its rivals, benefiting as people opted to travel closer to home and often booked longer or more frequent stays to take advantage of flexible remote work policies.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda lowers profit forecast

Japanese auto giant Honda yesterday revised its annual profit forecast downward, warning that it sees no immediate end to a chip shortage and supply-chain issues affecting automakers worldwide. The announcement came as the firm logged a drop in net profit in the July-to-September quarter, although first-half net profit was buoyed by stronger results seen in the previous three months. “The external business environment will remain challenging during this fiscal year due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and an increase in raw material costs,” the firm said in a statement. Net profit fell 31 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. First-half earnings were brighter, with net profit up 143 percent from the same six-month period last year, reaching ￥389.2 billion (US$3.42 billion).

UNITED KINGDOM

BOE keeps rates on hold

The Bank of England (BOE) defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, putting its credibility on the line as it chose to prioritize the risks to economic growth instead of inflation. Highlighting major uncertainties in the labor market, officials led by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey voted 7-2 to keep the benchmark rate at a record-low 0.1 percent. The decision shocked traders, who slashed rate-hike bets, and sent the pound tumbling 1.3 percent against the US dollar. Government bonds advanced, with the yield on five-year debt set for the biggest decline since the Brexit vote. Although Bailey said that the surge in inflation means borrowing costs would have to rise in the “coming months,” he pushed back against market expectations for aggressive tightening.

INSURANCE

AIG beats profit estimates

American International Group Inc (AIG) on Thursday exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit, as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims. The US insurer posted an underwriting income of US$20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a US$423 million loss a year earlier. The business recorded catastrophe losses of US$628 million, mainly from Hurricane Ida and floods in the UK and Europe. That compared with US$790 million a year ago, which included US$185 million of estimated COVID-19 losses.