LODGING
Airbnb posts record sales
Airbnb Inc on Thursday reported record sales and earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, proving the vacation-rental giant’s resilience even as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 prompted new travel concerns and restrictions. Revenue grew 67 percent to US$2.2 billion in the third quarter, Airbnb said in a statement. Analysts forecast US$2.07 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income of US$834 million far exceeded Wall Street’s expectation of US$456.2 million. The San Francisco-based company warned in August that the number of nights and experiences booked in the third quarter, typically the busiest period of the year, would fall short of the total during the same period in 2019, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Airbnb, which dominates the market for alternative accommodations, has fared generally better than its rivals, benefiting as people opted to travel closer to home and often booked longer or more frequent stays to take advantage of flexible remote work policies.
AUTOMAKERS
Honda lowers profit forecast
Japanese auto giant Honda yesterday revised its annual profit forecast downward, warning that it sees no immediate end to a chip shortage and supply-chain issues affecting automakers worldwide. The announcement came as the firm logged a drop in net profit in the July-to-September quarter, although first-half net profit was buoyed by stronger results seen in the previous three months. “The external business environment will remain challenging during this fiscal year due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and an increase in raw material costs,” the firm said in a statement. Net profit fell 31 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. First-half earnings were brighter, with net profit up 143 percent from the same six-month period last year, reaching ￥389.2 billion (US$3.42 billion).
UNITED KINGDOM
BOE keeps rates on hold
The Bank of England (BOE) defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, putting its credibility on the line as it chose to prioritize the risks to economic growth instead of inflation. Highlighting major uncertainties in the labor market, officials led by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey voted 7-2 to keep the benchmark rate at a record-low 0.1 percent. The decision shocked traders, who slashed rate-hike bets, and sent the pound tumbling 1.3 percent against the US dollar. Government bonds advanced, with the yield on five-year debt set for the biggest decline since the Brexit vote. Although Bailey said that the surge in inflation means borrowing costs would have to rise in the “coming months,” he pushed back against market expectations for aggressive tightening.
INSURANCE
AIG beats profit estimates
American International Group Inc (AIG) on Thursday exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit, as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims. The US insurer posted an underwriting income of US$20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a US$423 million loss a year earlier. The business recorded catastrophe losses of US$628 million, mainly from Hurricane Ida and floods in the UK and Europe. That compared with US$790 million a year ago, which included US$185 million of estimated COVID-19 losses.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge