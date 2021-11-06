Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever adjusted profit as a public company, boosted by a recovery in ride-hailing and sustained demand in its delivery business.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was US$8 million in the third quarter, Uber said in a statement.
Analysts expected a loss of US$15.4 million loss, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
When accounting for other expenses, though, Uber’s profits were nonexistent. It recorded a net loss of US$2.4 billion in the period that ended in September.
A write-down of its stake in China’s Didi Global Inc (滴滴), previously reported by Bloomberg, drove the loss.
“While we recognize it’s just a step, reaching total-company adjusted EBITDA profitability is an important milestone for Uber,” chief financial officer Nelson Chai said in the statement.
The San Francisco-based company offered a conservative forecast for the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings would be US$25 million to US$75 million in the period that ends next month, Uber said.
Analysts expected US$98.1 million.
“The [COVID-19] pandemic has been hard to predict and so we’re going to be a little bit prudent as we think about that,” Chai said on a conference call with analysts.
Ride-hailing was among the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic as people shunned activities that involved coming in close proximity with strangers. Rising vaccination rates and the economy’s reopening are reigniting rider demand.
Gross mobility bookings grew 67 percent from a year earlier, driven in part by a rebound in airport rides, which surged 203 percent from a year earlier.
While riders are coming back, it has been harder for Uber and Lyft Inc to find enough drivers to meet that renewed demand, leading to higher fares and wait times for customers.
Uber has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on incentives to lure drivers back after many resorted to government stimulus programs for income, sought work elsewhere or are reluctant to return because of health concerns.
Uber is searching for ways to address fare hikes that have become commonplace over the last year.
Uber is “actively investing” in services like shared rides that can bring prices down, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on the call with analysts.
Increased costs of labor and inflation would keep them elevated for the foreseeable future, he added.
In the third quarter, revenue rose 72 percent to US$4.8 billion, the company said.
That beat the US$4.4 billion analysts had projected.
Uber said the number of active drivers in the US has increased nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year. The company also scaled back spending on driver incentives in the third quarter, which contributed to it reaching profitability.
Uber was able to rely on its food-delivery business Uber Eats, which boomed during the pandemic just as ride share demand cratered. The delivery segment, which includes orders across restaurant, grocery and alcohol, has continued to grow despite indoor dining resuming, up 50% from a year ago to $12.8 billion in bookings.
While Uber’s delivery business as a whole is still not profitable, it significantly narrowed its losses by US$149 million from the second quarter, led by its core unit, Uber Eats.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge