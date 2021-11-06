Uber posts adjusted profit on ride-hailing rebound

Bloomberg





Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever adjusted profit as a public company, boosted by a recovery in ride-hailing and sustained demand in its delivery business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was US$8 million in the third quarter, Uber said in a statement.

Analysts expected a loss of US$15.4 million loss, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

When accounting for other expenses, though, Uber’s profits were nonexistent. It recorded a net loss of US$2.4 billion in the period that ended in September.

A write-down of its stake in China’s Didi Global Inc (滴滴), previously reported by Bloomberg, drove the loss.

“While we recognize it’s just a step, reaching total-company adjusted EBITDA profitability is an important milestone for Uber,” chief financial officer Nelson Chai said in the statement.

The San Francisco-based company offered a conservative forecast for the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings would be US$25 million to US$75 million in the period that ends next month, Uber said.

Analysts expected US$98.1 million.

“The [COVID-19] pandemic has been hard to predict and so we’re going to be a little bit prudent as we think about that,” Chai said on a conference call with analysts.

Ride-hailing was among the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic as people shunned activities that involved coming in close proximity with strangers. Rising vaccination rates and the economy’s reopening are reigniting rider demand.

Gross mobility bookings grew 67 percent from a year earlier, driven in part by a rebound in airport rides, which surged 203 percent from a year earlier.

While riders are coming back, it has been harder for Uber and Lyft Inc to find enough drivers to meet that renewed demand, leading to higher fares and wait times for customers.

Uber has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on incentives to lure drivers back after many resorted to government stimulus programs for income, sought work elsewhere or are reluctant to return because of health concerns.

Uber is searching for ways to address fare hikes that have become commonplace over the last year.

Uber is “actively investing” in services like shared rides that can bring prices down, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on the call with analysts.

Increased costs of labor and inflation would keep them elevated for the foreseeable future, he added.

In the third quarter, revenue rose 72 percent to US$4.8 billion, the company said.

That beat the US$4.4 billion analysts had projected.

Uber said the number of active drivers in the US has increased nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year. The company also scaled back spending on driver incentives in the third quarter, which contributed to it reaching profitability.

Uber was able to rely on its food-delivery business Uber Eats, which boomed during the pandemic just as ride share demand cratered. The delivery segment, which includes orders across restaurant, grocery and alcohol, has continued to grow despite indoor dining resuming, up 50% from a year ago to $12.8 billion in bookings.

While Uber’s delivery business as a whole is still not profitable, it significantly narrowed its losses by US$149 million from the second quarter, led by its core unit, Uber Eats.