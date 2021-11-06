Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies on Thursday put oil prices in the hands of US President Joe Biden, rejecting his pleas for a large production increase and leaving him the choice of whether to tap the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
After a brief meeting, the cartel approved a 400,000 barrel-per-day output hike for next month. Major consumers say that is not enough to sustain an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the US asking for as much as double that amount.
In an initial response, the White House reiterated that it would consider “the full range of tools” to protect the economy. Crude prices fell 2.5 percent to settle at US$78.81 per barrel in New York on Thursday.
Photo: Reuters
When asked later whether the US would increase its own oil supplies in response, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US operates in “a competitive free market system,” adding that OPEC+ “is what impacts global oil prices, which is what has an effect on gas prices at home.”
What happens in the coming weeks would have major implications for a global economy that has been battered by high energy prices, and for the domestic political agenda of a US president whose popularity is sinking as inflation rises.
The showdown also puts further strain on the US’ increasingly fragile relationship with its strongest Middle Eastern ally — Saudi Arabia.
The refusal by OPEC and its allies to heed the request for more oil risks provoking a bitter fight with some of its largest customers. Yet ministers were emphatic that they made the right decision, saying that oil demand was still being hampered by COVID-19.
Russia observed a decrease in European fuel consumption last month that “underscores the fact that global oil demand is still under pressure from the Delta COVID-19 [SARS-CoV-2] variant,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a news conference after the meeting. That means the strategy of “gradual increase is the right one.”
OPEC+ ministers repeatedly blamed their customers’ economic woes on the surging cost of natural gas, over which it has no control.
“Oil is not the problem,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters. “The problem is the energy complex is going through havoc and hell.”
Oil prices in London have increased by 25 percent since August, a substantial increase that nevertheless pales in comparison to the 80 percent rise in European natural gas futures over the same period.
If people are serious about attending to the real cause of the energy crisis they should focus on supplies of natural gas to Europe and Asia, and the related infrastructure, the prince said.
While tapping the strategic reserve might provide short-term price relief for Americans buying gas at the pump, it carries risks. It could set an uncomfortable precedent, as the reserve —at more than 612 million barrels — is intended primarily to cushion the blow from economic catastrophes, such as hurricanes or other natural disasters.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge