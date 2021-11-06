OPEC+ reject pleas for production hike

STRAINING TIES: A US-OPEC showdown would have major implications for the global economy and adds tension to the US’ increasingly fragile relationship with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies on Thursday put oil prices in the hands of US President Joe Biden, rejecting his pleas for a large production increase and leaving him the choice of whether to tap the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

After a brief meeting, the cartel approved a 400,000 barrel-per-day output hike for next month. Major consumers say that is not enough to sustain an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the US asking for as much as double that amount.

In an initial response, the White House reiterated that it would consider “the full range of tools” to protect the economy. Crude prices fell 2.5 percent to settle at US$78.81 per barrel in New York on Thursday.

When asked later whether the US would increase its own oil supplies in response, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US operates in “a competitive free market system,” adding that OPEC+ “is what impacts global oil prices, which is what has an effect on gas prices at home.”

What happens in the coming weeks would have major implications for a global economy that has been battered by high energy prices, and for the domestic political agenda of a US president whose popularity is sinking as inflation rises.

The showdown also puts further strain on the US’ increasingly fragile relationship with its strongest Middle Eastern ally — Saudi Arabia.

The refusal by OPEC and its allies to heed the request for more oil risks provoking a bitter fight with some of its largest customers. Yet ministers were emphatic that they made the right decision, saying that oil demand was still being hampered by COVID-19.

Russia observed a decrease in European fuel consumption last month that “underscores the fact that global oil demand is still under pressure from the Delta COVID-19 [SARS-CoV-2] variant,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a news conference after the meeting. That means the strategy of “gradual increase is the right one.”

OPEC+ ministers repeatedly blamed their customers’ economic woes on the surging cost of natural gas, over which it has no control.

“Oil is not the problem,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters. “The problem is the energy complex is going through havoc and hell.”

Oil prices in London have increased by 25 percent since August, a substantial increase that nevertheless pales in comparison to the 80 percent rise in European natural gas futures over the same period.

If people are serious about attending to the real cause of the energy crisis they should focus on supplies of natural gas to Europe and Asia, and the related infrastructure, the prince said.

While tapping the strategic reserve might provide short-term price relief for Americans buying gas at the pump, it carries risks. It could set an uncomfortable precedent, as the reserve —at more than 612 million barrels — is intended primarily to cushion the blow from economic catastrophes, such as hurricanes or other natural disasters.