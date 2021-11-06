Central bank board directors sought rate hike guidance

READY FOR CHANGE: With the expectation that the US would raise interest rates next year, the central bank should be prepared, central bank directors said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Several central bank board directors pressed for guidance on raising interest rates and suggested that policy changes be implemented next year, the minutes of a September meeting released on Thursday showed.

Members also raised doubts about the effectiveness of selective credit controls to cool the property market.

One board director said that the bank needs to monitor the path of inflation and conduct more research on inflationary expectations.

“The bank should give guidance regarding the criteria necessary to warrant a rate hike, so as to bolster public confidence in its ability to keep inflation anchored,” the director said.

Another director agreed, adding that it is important to study the issue because the inflation expectations of Taiwanese could exceed actual inflation, as day-to-day shopping habits tend to dictate public expectations.

Structural factors holding down inflation have weakened over the years and would have a greater effect in the coming years, the director said.

One board director said that information released after a US Federal Reserve meeting suggested the Fed might start reducing asset purchases later this year and raise rates next year.

Taiwan should also begin to contemplate the appropriate timing of a rate increase to prepare itself for likely policy changes in major economies, the director added.

While the current circumstances did not merit a rate hike to tame inflation, the central bank would need to weigh the effects of longstanding low interest rates on the economy and consider raising policy rates at the appropriate moment, the director said.

Another board director said that raising interest rates ahead of major economies could attract fund inflows and drive up the local currency, but the central bank could consider an increase next year, if the Fed moves first.

Board members also shared the view that moderate policy actions would not stop rising housing and land prices, although they could slow their pace, partially through low interest rates.

Tax reforms would prove more effective in cooling the property market, but the government is not ready for such action, one director said.

Another board director said that housing price increases were due to soaring raw material prices and wages related to construction costs.

Still another director said the central bank’s policymaking does not aim for an all-around solution, but seeks to strike the best possible policy balance given the many factors at play.