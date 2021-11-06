Several central bank board directors pressed for guidance on raising interest rates and suggested that policy changes be implemented next year, the minutes of a September meeting released on Thursday showed.
Members also raised doubts about the effectiveness of selective credit controls to cool the property market.
One board director said that the bank needs to monitor the path of inflation and conduct more research on inflationary expectations.
“The bank should give guidance regarding the criteria necessary to warrant a rate hike, so as to bolster public confidence in its ability to keep inflation anchored,” the director said.
Another director agreed, adding that it is important to study the issue because the inflation expectations of Taiwanese could exceed actual inflation, as day-to-day shopping habits tend to dictate public expectations.
Structural factors holding down inflation have weakened over the years and would have a greater effect in the coming years, the director said.
One board director said that information released after a US Federal Reserve meeting suggested the Fed might start reducing asset purchases later this year and raise rates next year.
Taiwan should also begin to contemplate the appropriate timing of a rate increase to prepare itself for likely policy changes in major economies, the director added.
While the current circumstances did not merit a rate hike to tame inflation, the central bank would need to weigh the effects of longstanding low interest rates on the economy and consider raising policy rates at the appropriate moment, the director said.
Another board director said that raising interest rates ahead of major economies could attract fund inflows and drive up the local currency, but the central bank could consider an increase next year, if the Fed moves first.
Board members also shared the view that moderate policy actions would not stop rising housing and land prices, although they could slow their pace, partially through low interest rates.
Tax reforms would prove more effective in cooling the property market, but the government is not ready for such action, one director said.
Another board director said that housing price increases were due to soaring raw material prices and wages related to construction costs.
Still another director said the central bank’s policymaking does not aim for an all-around solution, but seeks to strike the best possible policy balance given the many factors at play.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge