Consumer, wholesale prices rise

‘AN EVIDENT SQUEEZE’: Transportation and food costs rose due to higher fuel prices, while a surge in wholesale prices reflected stronger export prices, a DGBAS official said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Consumer prices last month increased 2.58 percent from a year earlier, as imported inflation weighed on transportation and food costs, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

It was the fifth consecutive month that the inflationary gauge climbed above the central bank’s 2 percent alert level to the second-highest in eight-and-a-half years.

The wholesale price index (WPI) soared 14.78 percent, the steepest increase in 41 years, the statistics agency said.

Products for sale are displayed at a store in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“Soaring fuel prices underpinned the pickup in consumer prices, which remained stable, although people felt an evident squeeze,” DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) told a news conference in Taipei.

Transportation and food costs grew 7.21 percent and 3.99 percent respectively, accounting for a 5.52 percent increase in prices for consumption goods that people buy at least once every month, Tsao said.

International fuel prices spiked 28.97 percent year-on-year, while airfares soared 23.95 percent, the monthly survey showed.

Fruit and vegetable prices also swelled 17.67 percent and 16.16 percent respectively as bad weather affected supply, it said, adding that meat and egg prices advanced 5.43 and 4.95 percent respectively.

After seasonal adjustments, the CPI shrank 0.06 percent, while core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker as it excludes volatile items, gained 1.43 percent, affirming the absence of uncontrollable inflation, Tsao said.

Crude prices tapered off this month and coal prices retreated to July’s level, signs that inflation is not a threat, the official said, adding that CPI readings would remain high in the coming months as a low-base effect lingers.

Entertainment costs picked up 1.84 percent, while living costs grew 1.49 percent, as travel agencies raised charges after a local COVID-19 outbreak waned, it said.

Landlords raised rents and house renovation costs rose from a year earlier, it added.

The 14.78 percent increase in WPI, a measure of production costs, advanced at the fastest pace since the energy crisis four decades ago, reflecting stronger export prices, the DGBAS said.

Export prices shot up 15.63 percent in US dollar terms, due to drastic increases in the prices of minerals, base metals, chemicals and plastic products, the agency said.

Import prices increased by 21.23 percent, as local firms bought raw materials to meet export needs, it said.

In the first 10 months of the year, the CPI increased 1.82 percent and the WPI grew 8.57 percent, it said.