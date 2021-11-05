World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche, Novartis cut ties

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding AG yesterday said that it would buy about one-third of its voting capital held by rival Novartis as the two groups disentangle their ties for greater strategic flexibility. The two drugmakers said in separate statements that Roche would repurchase 53.3 million of its own shares held by Novartis for about 19 billion Swiss francs (US$20.8 billion). Novartis has been a shareholder of Roche since May 2001 and currently holds 33 percent of its outstanding voting shares.

AUTO

Protean, Bedeo near deal

China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) automotive unit is nearing a sale of UK start-up Protean Electric to e-mobility company Bedeo, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The divestment by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd could be announced as soon as yesterday, the report said. The transaction value had not been released, it said. The deal would help UK-based Bedeo expand into Asia and the US, the report said. Evergrande bought Protean Electric, which produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.

BANKING

Commerzbank expects profit

Commerzbank AG yesterday said it expects to return to profit this year after a better-than-expected third quarter. Germany’s second-biggest lender swung back into the black in the July-to-September period, booking a bottom-line profit of 403 million euros (UIS$465.6 million), compared with a net loss of 60 million euros a year earlier. “After a strong third quarter, Commerzbank expects a positive net result for the full year,” CEO Manfred Knof said. The lender posted a net loss of 2.9 billion euros last year.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Coinbase tests less fees

Coinbase Global Inc is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade. Customers would still have to pay so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service. Currently, Coinbase customers pay a commission and spread fee. The trading platform is experimenting with its fee structure amid growing pressure from companies such as Robinhood Markets Inc, which are not charging trading fees and gaining users quickly.

GERMANY

Industrial orders rise 1.3%

Industrial orders rose modestly in September, official data showed yesterday, after bottlenecks in global supply chains had caused them to plunge in August. The federal statistics office Destatis calculated that industrial orders rose 1.3 percent sequentially in September, after plummeting 8.8 percent in August. A sector breakdown showed that orders in the machine manufacturing sector jumped 12.2 percent and orders for the flagship auto industry were up by 9.6 percent.

TRADE

US blacklists Pegasus maker

The US on Wednesday added two Israeli firms, as well as companies based in Russia and Singapore, to a list of entities banned from receiving exports from US firms, citing their roles in developing and supplying spyware and hacking tools. Israel’s NSO — the maker of Pegasus spyware — and Candiru were added to the so-called entity list based on evidence that they developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.