PHARMACEUTICALS
Roche, Novartis cut ties
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding AG yesterday said that it would buy about one-third of its voting capital held by rival Novartis as the two groups disentangle their ties for greater strategic flexibility. The two drugmakers said in separate statements that Roche would repurchase 53.3 million of its own shares held by Novartis for about 19 billion Swiss francs (US$20.8 billion). Novartis has been a shareholder of Roche since May 2001 and currently holds 33 percent of its outstanding voting shares.
AUTO
Protean, Bedeo near deal
China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) automotive unit is nearing a sale of UK start-up Protean Electric to e-mobility company Bedeo, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The divestment by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd could be announced as soon as yesterday, the report said. The transaction value had not been released, it said. The deal would help UK-based Bedeo expand into Asia and the US, the report said. Evergrande bought Protean Electric, which produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.
BANKING
Commerzbank expects profit
Commerzbank AG yesterday said it expects to return to profit this year after a better-than-expected third quarter. Germany’s second-biggest lender swung back into the black in the July-to-September period, booking a bottom-line profit of 403 million euros (UIS$465.6 million), compared with a net loss of 60 million euros a year earlier. “After a strong third quarter, Commerzbank expects a positive net result for the full year,” CEO Manfred Knof said. The lender posted a net loss of 2.9 billion euros last year.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Coinbase tests less fees
Coinbase Global Inc is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade. Customers would still have to pay so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service. Currently, Coinbase customers pay a commission and spread fee. The trading platform is experimenting with its fee structure amid growing pressure from companies such as Robinhood Markets Inc, which are not charging trading fees and gaining users quickly.
GERMANY
Industrial orders rise 1.3%
Industrial orders rose modestly in September, official data showed yesterday, after bottlenecks in global supply chains had caused them to plunge in August. The federal statistics office Destatis calculated that industrial orders rose 1.3 percent sequentially in September, after plummeting 8.8 percent in August. A sector breakdown showed that orders in the machine manufacturing sector jumped 12.2 percent and orders for the flagship auto industry were up by 9.6 percent.
TRADE
US blacklists Pegasus maker
The US on Wednesday added two Israeli firms, as well as companies based in Russia and Singapore, to a list of entities banned from receiving exports from US firms, citing their roles in developing and supplying spyware and hacking tools. Israel’s NSO — the maker of Pegasus spyware — and Candiru were added to the so-called entity list based on evidence that they developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign to reduce the burden of homework and after-school tuition for Chinese kids is creating a boom for sports and arts clubs. China Central Television reported that 33,000 arts and sports outlets were launched in just more than a month after the government published its “double reduction” document in late July, which banned academic tutoring during weekends and holidays, and ordered schools to reduce the amount and time needed for assignments. The government clampdown, which would help rebalance China’s labor force, improve health and buttress Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology, has sent parents scrambling to find alternative