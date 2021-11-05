Nintendo hikes annual profit forecast in spite of gaming boom slowdown

AFP, TOKYO





Nintendo Co yesterday upgraded its full-year net profit forecast, despite a weaker performance in the first half as the COVID-19 lockdown-fueled global gaming boom slowed.

The Japanese gaming giant now projects net profit of ￥350 billion (US$3.01 billion) for the year ending in March next year, up from an earlier estimate of ￥340 billion.

It also hiked its software sales forecast for this fiscal year ahead of releases, including three titles in the popular Pokemon franchise.

Staff members stand by during a media preview of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, on March 17. Photo: AFP

The Kyoto-based firm’s more optimistic outlook follows the release last month of an upgraded model of its Switch console.

However, Nintendo lowered its annual target for Switch sales, as production would be hit by a global chip shortage.

“At this moment, I don’t see a sign of the component shortages recovering,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said after the earnings release.

The company would not be able to produce enough Switch units to satisfy demand and might need to revise its outlook again if the situation changes drastically, he added.

For the six months to September, Nintendo’s net profit dropped 19.4 percent to ￥171.8 billion — still well up from ￥62 billion in April-to-September 2019.

The extraordinary demand experienced by gaming hardware makers during pandemic lockdowns is slowing as life returns to normal in many countries.

Nintendo had posted its highest ever annual profit in 2020-2021, boosted by the runaway popularity of the Switch console and the family-friendly game Animal Crossing.

It lowered its annual Switch sales target to 24 million units for the current fiscal year from the 25.5 million forecast earlier.

The Nikkei Shimbun this week reported that annual Switch production was expected to fall by about 20 percent from its target for the current fiscal year due to the chip crunch.