Toyota lifts profit forecast, despite production cuts

AFP, TOKYO





Toyota Motor Corp yesterday upgraded its full-year profit forecast after a strong quarter that saw it weather production cuts caused by a chip crunch and supply chain issues in Southeast Asia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Toyota chief financial officer Kenta Kon sounded a note of caution, saying raw material costs were rising.

He also apologized for delays experienced by buyers after the chip shortage forced Toyota to cut output by about 550,000 units in the July-to-September period.

Visitors look at a vehicle at a Toyota Motor Corp showroom in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We’re very sorry we’re making many customers wait for the delivery of their cars due to production cuts. We’re making efforts to deliver cars as soon as possible,” Kon told reporters.

The global shortage of microchips has forced many automakers to slow or temporarily halt production.

Toyota has said it would continue reducing output this quarter and has lowered its annual production target for 2021-2022 to 9 million vehicles from the 9.3 million previously planned.

The company now forecasts net profit of ￥2.49 trillion (US$21.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March next year, up from an earlier estimate of ￥2.3 trillion.

It left unchanged its annual sales estimate of ￥30 trillion.

The forecast hike came on the back of a jump in net profit in the three months to September of 33.2 percent to ￥626.7 billion.

Kon said the strong results in the past two quarters were thanks to cost-cutting and making efficient use of fixed costs, while improving the appeal of products and investing for growth.

“Due to tightening demand in the new car market, the price of used cars is much higher and the residual value situation has been favorable,” he added.

However, analysts said that the chip shortage might be far from over as the COVID-19 pandemic recovery further boosts demand for semiconductors in many sectors.

Last week, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co reported lower profits as the semiconductor crunch dented sales, and both US auto giants cautioned that shortages would persist into next year.

Volkswagen AG also said that underlying profits tumbled in the third quarter, as the chip shortage left it unable to meet demand for its vehicles.

Analysts are also focusing on the recent shift to electric vehicles among leading automakers, driven by growing concerns over emissions.

Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, last month said that it would invest US$13.6 billion in batteries for electric vehicles by 2030, including the construction of a factory in the US.

In June, Toyota said it aimed to make its production carbon-neutral by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050.

Despite its efforts, a list published by Greenpeace this week ranked Toyota as one of the worst major automakers for emission efforts.