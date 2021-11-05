Taiwan Business Quick Take

MANUFACTURERS

Sercomm revenue rises

Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday posted revenue of NT$3.78 billion (US$135.65 million) for last month, the second-highest monthly figure in the company’s history. Revenue rose 4 percent year-on-year from NT$3.64 billion and was up 6 percent from NT$3.58 billion in September. Sercomm attributed the growth to continuing broadband demand due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation. In the first 10 months of the year, its cumulative revenue expanded about 18 percent annually to NT$34.48 billion from NT$29.16 billion. Sercomm said it has good order visibility to support further revenue growth as demand from customers in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and emerging markets increases.

TECHNOLOGY

TPK Holdings sales sink

TPK Holdings Inc (宸鴻), a supplier of touch sensors and modules, yesterday said revenue plunged 14.9 percent last month to NT$6.57 billion, compared with NT$7.71 billion in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, revenue dipped 19.2 percent from NT$8.12 billion. Revenue this quarter would likely drop between 5 and 10 percent from last quarter as the industry enters its slow season, the company said. In the first 10 months of this year, TPK accumulated NT$85.51 billion in revenue, down 11.67 percent from NT$96.81 billion in the same period last year.

TECHNOLOGY

Compeq credits demand

Compeq Manufacturing Co (華通), which produces multilayer and double-sided printed circuit boards, yesterday said that seasonal demand allowed it to report stronger-than-expected net profit of NT$1.57 billion in the third quarter, up 90 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share were NT$1.31, Compeq said. Consolidated revenue of NT$17.55 billion last quarter was the second-highest on record, while gross margin was 18.66 percent, it said. In the first three quarters of this year, net profit was NT$3.11 billion and earnings per share were NT$2.61. Compeq said that its order outlook remains intact for this quarter, despite market speculation about potential softness in end product demand.

COMPUTERS

Acer profit rises 32%

PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) on Wednesday reported net profit for last quarter was the highest in 11 years, despite supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks. Net profit for the three months to September grew 32 percent year-on-year to NT$3.02 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.01. Consolidated revenue grew 1.3 percent to NT$81.14 billion from a year earlier, while gross margin gained 1 percentage point to 11.5 percent, Acer said. Net profit in the first three quarters of the year was NT$8.66 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.88, both twice as much as the same period last year, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Medigen first doses given

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday said it has administered first doses to all 1,030 participants in its phase 3 clinical trial in Paraguay for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company plans to give participants the second doses after a 28-day interval, Medigen said. Fourteen days after the second shot, it would take blood samples to conduct an immunobridging study, the company said. The participants had been divided into two groups, one receiving the Medigen vaccine and the other the AstraZeneca vaccine, and their antibody levels and other protection-related gauges would be compared, it said.