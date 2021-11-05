HannStar Display profit plunges as prices plummet

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶), which makes flat panels used in handsets and PCs, yesterday reported a 50.35 percent sequential decline in net profit for last quarter, as prices plunged 73 percent quarterly on slumping market demand.

Net profit dipped to NT$1.36 billion (US$48.8 million) during the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with NT$2.74 billion in the second quarter.

Earnings per share plunged to NT$0.45 last quarter from NT$0.91 in the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, net income fell 17 percent from NT$1.64 billion, or NT$0.52 per share.

PROFITABILITY

Gross margin contracted to 25.94 percent last quarter, from 47 percent in the previous quarter, after average selling prices slumped to US$51 per unit last quarter from US$70 in the second quarter, it said.

However, overall shipments rose 5 percent to 4.32 million last quarter, from 4.64 million a quarter earlier, with the biggest portion coming from tablet panels.

CORETRONIC STAKE

HannStar said that its board of directors yesterday approved a plan to buy back 100,000 common shares from the open market from today until Dec. 30.

It plans to repurchase shares at NT$10.12 to NT$21.46 each.

The company also said it plans to spend up to NT$1.5 billion to increase its shareholding of backlight module maker Coretronic Corp (中強光電).

Together with its subsidiaries, that would boost HannStar’s holding to 5.13 percent.

HannStar’s board also approved a capital spending plan of NT$2.1 billion to upgrade its LCD manufacturing equipment.