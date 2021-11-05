Hotels compete to attract guests at Taipei travel fair

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Major hotel chains are taking part in this year’s Taipei International Travel Fair, offering cutthroat prices to revitalize business, which had been hit hard by a local COVID-19 outbreak.

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) is selling joint hotel vouchers priced at NT$1,800 (US$64.59) each for one-night stays with free breakfasts at its hotel facilities, 88 percent off the group’s regular room rates.

The facilities include Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station, Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near Ximen MRT Station, Hua Shan Din (華山町) near Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station and the Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi City.

Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) is offering hotel vouchers at NT$2,999 apiece that would allow people to stay at its properties in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan for one night in the next 18 months.

L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), which operates Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店) and Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館), is selling hotel vouchers at NT$2,250 each, while Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華國際酒店集團) is offering hotel vouchers of NT$2,000 each for a one-night stay at its Just Sleep properties, suggesting discounts of 80 percent.

The fair is to take place from today to Monday next week at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.