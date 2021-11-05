Major hotel chains are taking part in this year’s Taipei International Travel Fair, offering cutthroat prices to revitalize business, which had been hit hard by a local COVID-19 outbreak.
Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) is selling joint hotel vouchers priced at NT$1,800 (US$64.59) each for one-night stays with free breakfasts at its hotel facilities, 88 percent off the group’s regular room rates.
The facilities include Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station, Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near Ximen MRT Station, Hua Shan Din (華山町) near Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station and the Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi City.
Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) is offering hotel vouchers at NT$2,999 apiece that would allow people to stay at its properties in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan for one night in the next 18 months.
L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), which operates Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店) and Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館), is selling hotel vouchers at NT$2,250 each, while Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華國際酒店集團) is offering hotel vouchers of NT$2,000 each for a one-night stay at its Just Sleep properties, suggesting discounts of 80 percent.
The fair is to take place from today to Monday next week at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign to reduce the burden of homework and after-school tuition for Chinese kids is creating a boom for sports and arts clubs. China Central Television reported that 33,000 arts and sports outlets were launched in just more than a month after the government published its “double reduction” document in late July, which banned academic tutoring during weekends and holidays, and ordered schools to reduce the amount and time needed for assignments. The government clampdown, which would help rebalance China’s labor force, improve health and buttress Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology, has sent parents scrambling to find alternative