Housing gauge stays green for second straight month

SELLERS’ MARKET: With idle money flowing to the real-estate market, expectations that house prices would rise would slow the pace of product launches, a report said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The climate monitor for presale and newly completed houses last month signaled “green” for a second straight month, reflecting a sustained recovery in the market on the back of ample liquidity and low interest rates, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly said yesterday.

The gauge increased 0.9 points to 43.1, staying in the steady growth zone, with almost all constituents reporting positive cyclical movements, it said.

Presale projects totaled NT$90 billion (US$3.23 billion), weakening slightly from September, but remaining at a high level, with more projects that could generate NT$1.5 billion in potential sales, the magazine said.

A bus drives past a building under construction in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“Some developers opted to slam the brakes on sales for fear they might soon run out of inventory,” My Housing head researcher Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

The strategy change accounted for why the number of units available for sale dropped below 1,200, he said.

Price concession rates stood at 11.9 percent, down 0.2 points from one month earlier, Ho said, adding that even apartments in second-tier Shezidao (社子島) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) became popular due to relative affordability.

Sales rates climbed to four deals per week, up from 3.8 in September, while reception sites served 38.9 teams of prospective buyers a week, from 33.7 teams one month earlier, the magazine said.

Mounting inflationary pressures helped drive idle money to the real-estate market, Ho said, adding that expectations of a price hike would slow the pace of product launches on the part of developers.