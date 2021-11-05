China Airlines, EVA see surge in quarterly profits

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$2.91 billion (US$104.43 million) for last quarter, the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its booming air cargo business.

That compares with net losses of NT$1.01 billion in the first quarter and NT$342 million in the second quarter.

In the first three quarters, CAL posted a net profit of NT$1.55 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.28.

Ground crew unload cargo from a China Airlines Ltd plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

The airline attributed last quarter’s turnaround to its cargo business, with cargo revenue surpassing NT$10 billion each in August and September, backed by robust demand for mobile device components and semiconductor products, it said in a statement.

Although fuel prices have soared and pushed up airlines’ operating costs, CAL said it tried to mitigate the impact by integrating its passenger and cargo jets to boost efficiency and raise its cargo capacity.

The airline is upbeat about the outlook for this quarter — a peak season for air cargo, it said.

Rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Wednesday reported a net profit of NT$1.48 billion for last quarter, up from NT$144 million in the second quarter, backed by better yields on its passenger and cargo operations.

International air travel remained sluggish, but given a limited supply of passenger flights, travelers were more willing to pay higher fares, which helped raise EVA’s yield by 49.4 percent annually last quarter and its passenger revenue by 2.1 percent to NT$2.47 billion, it said.

For the first three quarters, EVA posted a net loss of NT$569 million, or loss per share of NT$0.11, company data showed.