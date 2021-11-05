FSC mandates renaming of high-yield bonds

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday demanded that all high-yield bond funds (高收益債券基金) be renamed “non-investment grade bond funds” (非投資等級債券基金) in Chinese within six months to avoid confusion or misunderstanding about the nature of the financial instrument, making Taiwan the first country to ditch the term high-yield bonds in Chinese-speaking markets.

High-yield bonds and non-investment grade bonds both refer to bonds with lower credit ratings — below “BBB-” by Fitch Ratings or S&P and below “Baa3” by Moody’s. They are also called speculative bonds or junk bonds.

The use of the term “high-yield bond” in Chinese has led some investors to think that such funds are guaranteed to generate high returns. However, many investors have complained that the investment yields were lower than expected, the commission said.

Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times

As the higher interest rates offered by high-yield bonds are accompanied by greater default risks and price volatility, overall high-yield bonds are riskier than investment-grade bonds and do not necessarily generate better returns, the commission said.

The term “non-investment grade bond” is neutral and should result in less misunderstanding among investors, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference.

As of the end of September, local fund companies had issued 58 high-yield bond funds with combined assets under management (AUM) of NT$211.3 billion (US$7.58 billion) and 60 offshore high-yield bond funds with AUM of NT$770.8 billion, Tsai said, adding that all 118 funds must be renamed.

The commission had in 2014 asked fund companies to consider abolishing the term high-yield bonds, but they were not willing to do so, saying the use of the term was widespread and only agreed to note in brackets that the funds invest in riskier bonds, Tsai said.

“However, we have continued to hear public complaints and concern about the use of the term, so it is time to rename them now,” she said.

China, Hong Kong and other Chinese-speaking markets still use the term high-yield bonds, but it is normal for regulators in different countries have different concerns, she said.

In related news, there are still eight funds investing in Chinese arms manufacturers, and the commission has asked these funds to dispose of their holdings within three months, Tsai said.