INDIA
Services PMI gains pace
Activity in the country’s dominant services sector expanded at its fastest pace in more than a decade, signaling a strong rebound as lockdowns ease and the pace of vaccinations improve in Asia’s third-largest economy, a survey showed yesterday. The IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.4 last month from 55.2 in September — the third straight month of expansion as the economy shrugs off COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. A reading above 50 signals growth, while a print below that denotes contraction in activity.
STEEL
US touts EU agreement
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) on Tuesday said that the new US-EU steel trade agreement would help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the US market. “Going forward, the US and the EU will analyze the volume of steel and aluminum imports from the EU each year, share information and best practices on trade remedies, and ensure that products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement,” Tai said in remarks to steel industry executives gathered in Washington.
HONG KONG
Bonds to be dealt online
Investing in government green bonds might soon be possible in just a few clicks. The territory’s de facto central bank and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) have developed two prototype platforms intended to give retail investors easier access to such debt and allow them to track the environmental impact in real time. The initiative, called Project Genesis, utilizes blockchain technology that allows investors to track accrued interest and shorten transactions’ settlement time from two days to “near real time,” according to a video released by BIS.
DEVELOPERS
Evergrande reports deliveries
Troubled developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) yesterday said that it has delivered 57,462 units to buyers between July and last month, in a latest bid to calm worries over its liquidity crunch. “Guaranteeing property deliveries is the top priority of Evergrande Group,” the company said in a social media posting. The completed properties were across 184 projects, it said. Evergrande shares rose 4.3 percent in Hong Kong.
ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix releases games
Netflix Inc on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. Two of the games are based on the hit Netflix horror series Stranger Things and the remaining three are basic card or skill games, according to the Silicon Valley-based company. The games that went global on Tuesday had already been available in Italy, Poland and Spain.
TECHNOLOGY
Tencent unveils chips
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a year-long foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment. The offerings include an artificial intelligence chip for search and recommendation, another for compressing video files and a networking chip for cloud servers, executives said yesterday at the company’s annual cloud summit. It is unclear if the chips have already been put into use. Tencent established its chip unit last year.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped