INDIA

Services PMI gains pace

Activity in the country’s dominant services sector expanded at its fastest pace in more than a decade, signaling a strong rebound as lockdowns ease and the pace of vaccinations improve in Asia’s third-largest economy, a survey showed yesterday. The IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.4 last month from 55.2 in September — the third straight month of expansion as the economy shrugs off COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. A reading above 50 signals growth, while a print below that denotes contraction in activity.

STEEL

US touts EU agreement

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) on Tuesday said that the new US-EU steel trade agreement would help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the US market. “Going forward, the US and the EU will analyze the volume of steel and aluminum imports from the EU each year, share information and best practices on trade remedies, and ensure that products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement,” Tai said in remarks to steel industry executives gathered in Washington.

HONG KONG

Bonds to be dealt online

Investing in government green bonds might soon be possible in just a few clicks. The territory’s de facto central bank and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) have developed two prototype platforms intended to give retail investors easier access to such debt and allow them to track the environmental impact in real time. The initiative, called Project Genesis, utilizes blockchain technology that allows investors to track accrued interest and shorten transactions’ settlement time from two days to “near real time,” according to a video released by BIS.

DEVELOPERS

Evergrande reports deliveries

Troubled developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) yesterday said that it has delivered 57,462 units to buyers between July and last month, in a latest bid to calm worries over its liquidity crunch. “Guaranteeing property deliveries is the top priority of Evergrande Group,” the company said in a social media posting. The completed properties were across 184 projects, it said. Evergrande shares rose 4.3 percent in Hong Kong.

ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix releases games

Netflix Inc on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. Two of the games are based on the hit Netflix horror series Stranger Things and the remaining three are basic card or skill games, according to the Silicon Valley-based company. The games that went global on Tuesday had already been available in Italy, Poland and Spain.

TECHNOLOGY

Tencent unveils chips

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a year-long foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment. The offerings include an artificial intelligence chip for search and recommendation, another for compressing video files and a networking chip for cloud servers, executives said yesterday at the company’s annual cloud summit. It is unclear if the chips have already been put into use. Tencent established its chip unit last year.