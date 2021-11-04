BMW covers low deliveries with high prices, EV sales

Reuters, BERLIN





Higher prices and strong electric vehicle (EV) sales helped German automaker BMW AG beat analysts’ forecasts yesterday with a 42.4 percent year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit to 2.58 billion euros (US$2.99 billion).

The premium automaker, which said earlier this year it expected to deliver up to 90,000 fewer vehicles this year because of a global shortage of semiconductors, saw deliveries fall 12.2 percent in the third quarter, but still boosted revenues by 4.5 percent.

Electric vehicles in particular saw a significant boost, with sales in the nine months to September almost double last year’s levels at just under 232,000 vehicles.

Vehicles are displayed at the BMW Welt showroom in Munich, Germany, on March 12. Photo: Bloomberg

“A better product mix and good price setting of new vehicles alongside a stable pricing trend of used vehicles strengthened the financial performance of the business,” a company statement said, reporting an operating profit margin in its automotive division of 7.8 percent.

Automakers from Volkswagen AG to Stellantis NV to Renault SA reported dampened third-quarter sales due to scarce chip supply. Companies able to offset losses through higher prices — such as BMW rival Daimler AG — fared better than others.

BMW had warned in August that supply chain bottlenecks would hit the second half of the year, after it reaped net profits of 4.8 billion euros in the second quarter in a post-lockdown rebound.

Across Germany, passenger vehicle output was 35 percent below 2019 levels in the three months to September, according to auto industry association data.

Still, BMW maintained its full-year earnings before interest and taxes margin forecast of 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent for its automotive division, adding that this goal would be achieved through slightly reducing the number of employees.

“We are on track for our full-year forecast and are looking forward,” chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said. “We expect that semiconductor supply will be an issue for us beyond 2021.”

The shortage of computer chips that is hobbling auto manufacturers would last until the end of next year, the head of a leading designer of semiconductors said on Tuesday.

Arm Ltd chief executive Simon Segars said that the semiconductor industry is investing about US$2 billion per week, which would eventually lift production by 50 percent, but added that supply would remain tight in the near term.

“Where are we going to be next Christmas? I expect this supply chain constraints to be a little better, but it won’t be completely fixed,” Segars said at the Web Summit in Lisbon. “This isn’t a short-term problem with a short-term solution.”

The semiconductor industry was overwhelmed as consumers stepped up purchases of electronic devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. That increased demand, along with disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns, has caused shortages.

The auto industry has been particularly hard hit, with shortages expected to block the production of 7.7 million vehicles this year, according to one estimate.

Additional reporting by AFP