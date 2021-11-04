The US Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block a tie-up between two US book publishing powers it says would reduce competition, and harm authors and consumers.
Penguin Random House, the largest publisher in the world, last year announced plans to buy rival Simon & Schuster, which the department said would allow it to “exert outsized influence” over the industry.
“American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger — lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Noting that only five firms control the US publishing industry, Garland said: “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry.”
US media group ViacomCBS in November last year announced the deal to sell its Simon & Schuster unit to Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of German company Bertelsmann SE, for US$2.2 billion.
The department said the deal would undermine competition, allowing the companies to control close to half the market for acquiring publishing rights and harming smaller, independent publishers that cannot pay top dollar to authors, while writers would have less leverage.
The statement notes that Penguin Random House in its own documents “views the US publishing market as an ‘oligopoly’” and aims to “‘cement’ its position as the dominant publisher in the United States.”
In a memo to staff, Simon & Schuster chief executive Jonathan Karp said the companies “strongly disagree with the DOJ that this transaction will harm competition,” referring to the justice department.
“Penguin Random House is determined to fight vigorously to bring this transaction to fruition and we will be doing all we can to help in those efforts,” he said.
Big-name writers on the roster at Simon & Schuster include Stephen King and Doris Kearns Goodwin, while former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as well as John Grisham have had books published by Penguin Random House.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped