Lufthansa posts first profit since pandemic began

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





German national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it was back in the black in the third quarter of this year — for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as restrictions are lifted and air travel takes off again.

“With rising demand for business travel and a record result of Lufthansa Cargo, we have mastered another milestone on our way out of the crisis: We are back to black,” chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

The airline said its revenues almost doubled in the period from July through September, and it posted a small operating profit of 17 million euros (US$19.7 million), compared with a loss of 1.3 billion euros a year earlier.

Commercial planes operated by Lufthansa AG are parked on the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport in Germany on June 25 last year. Photo: Reuters

Looking ahead, Lufthansa said it expects to narrow its full-year operating loss to “less than half” the 5.5 billion euros it booked for last year when travel restrictions shut down large parts of the airline industry.

Its third-quarter performance this year was driven mainly by record operating profit of 301 million euros at its Lufthansa Cargo division, the statement said.

The global supply chain crunch has increased already high demand for air freight.

A week before the US opens its borders to vaccinated travelers — a key route for the group — Lufthansa said bookings had reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In the July-to-September period, Lufthansa operated at 50 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, as measured by kilometers traveled by passengers.

The airline expects this key indicator to increase to 60 percent in the fourth quarter and then to 70 percent next year.