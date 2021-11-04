German national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it was back in the black in the third quarter of this year — for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as restrictions are lifted and air travel takes off again.
“With rising demand for business travel and a record result of Lufthansa Cargo, we have mastered another milestone on our way out of the crisis: We are back to black,” chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
The airline said its revenues almost doubled in the period from July through September, and it posted a small operating profit of 17 million euros (US$19.7 million), compared with a loss of 1.3 billion euros a year earlier.
Photo: Reuters
Looking ahead, Lufthansa said it expects to narrow its full-year operating loss to “less than half” the 5.5 billion euros it booked for last year when travel restrictions shut down large parts of the airline industry.
Its third-quarter performance this year was driven mainly by record operating profit of 301 million euros at its Lufthansa Cargo division, the statement said.
The global supply chain crunch has increased already high demand for air freight.
A week before the US opens its borders to vaccinated travelers — a key route for the group — Lufthansa said bookings had reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
In the July-to-September period, Lufthansa operated at 50 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, as measured by kilometers traveled by passengers.
The airline expects this key indicator to increase to 60 percent in the fourth quarter and then to 70 percent next year.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped