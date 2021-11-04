China’s economy faces pressure: Li

CODED MESSAGE: The Chinese premier did not specify what kind of ‘downward pressure’ the economy faced, but the phrase is used to refer to a slowing economy

Bloomberg





China’s economy faces new downward pressures, and has to cut taxes and fees to address the problems faced by small and medium-sized companies, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) has said.

Li did not specify the extent of the new “downward pressure” or its cause, but the phrase is generally used by Chinese officials to refer to a slowing economy. He has used the phrase before, including several times in 2019.

China’s economy needs “cross-cyclical adjustments” to continue in a proper range, Li said during a visit to China’s top market regulator, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

That phrase is associated with a more conservative fiscal and monetary approach that focuses more on the long-term outlook instead of immediate economic performance.

China’s economy has been slowing in the past few months due to Beijing’s push to slow growth in the real-estate sector.

Li’s remarks came after further signs of weakness for last month due to power shortages which weighed on manufacturing, and strict COVID-19 controls which put a brake on holiday spending.

“There are no obvious growth drivers now, so the government is looking for one,” said Bruce Pang (龐溟), head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd (華興證券香港). “Small businesses’ investment can provide a source of healthier, longer-term growth, compared with government or property investment.”

Authorities would encourage banks to lend more to small businesses, reduce taxes and fees for them, and look to simplify administrative procedures to encourage more entrepreneurs, Pang said.

Several investment banks have lowered their forecasts for China’s growth to below 8 percent for this year in the past few weeks.

However, former Chinese central bank adviser Huang Yiping (黃益平) told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that while China’s economy would slow further over the next few months, annual growth of about 8 percent is achievable.

Li called for the creation of a better business environment through equal treatment of all types of companies and better market oversight, mentioning efforts to combat monopolies, unfair competition and hoarding.

A statement from China’s government urging local authorities to ensure there was adequate food supply during the winter and encouraging people to stock up on some essentials prompted concerned talk online on Tuesday, with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce later trying to calm concerns.

“The supply of daily necessities is sufficient everywhere and the supply should be fully guaranteed,” ministry official Zhu Xiaoliang (朱小良) said in an interview with CCTV.