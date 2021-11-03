FOOTWEAR
Nike defends virtual brand
Nike Inc is seeking to trademark its brand for various virtual goods in the US, including shoes and clothing, as digital products become more popular. The sportswear giant filed four requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday last week to protect its marks in categories that included “downloadable virtual goods,” as well as related services for retail stores and entertainment. Digital items listed in the filings include headwear, eyewear, bags, backpacks and sports equipment. The applications are on an intent-to-use basis, and are not to be finalized until they are in commercial use.
ELECTRONICS
Apple cuts iPad production
Apple Inc has cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13, a sign that the global chip supply shortage is hitting Apple harder than previously indicated, the Nikkei said yesterday, citing multiple sources. Production of the iPad was down half from Apple’s original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its Web site, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. The iPhone maker is prioritizing iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts more robust demand for the smartphone than for the iPad, as Western markets begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei said, citing unidentified sources.
SINGAPORE
Retirement age to be raised
The government is planning to begin raising its retirement age next year as the city-state seeks to address the labor challenges of an aging population. On July 1, the retirement age is to be raised to 63 from 62, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng (陳詩龍) said at the start of a debate on a bill implementing the changes in parliament on Monday. Employers would also be required to re-employ workers as old as 68 in the same organization, up from the existing cap of 67. The government has long-signaled its desire to let citizens work longer, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) announcing plans to raise age limits in 2019.
ELECTRONICS
Huawei to sell server line
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the US blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp, people familiar with the matter said. The Shenzhen-based company is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the people said. The precise value of the deal could not be learned, but it is likely billions of yuan, they said. The x86 server line was not a core business for Huawei, who developed its own servers for its cloud-computing business, powered by ARM-based processors.
BANKING
Standard Chartered bullish
Standard Chartered PLC’s third-quarter earnings rose 44 percent year-on-year, benefiting from increased trading income and lower credit charges, as the global economy emerges out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The London-based lender’s underlying pretax profit rose to US$1.08 billion, beating a company-compiled forecast. Its loan provisions sank to US$107 million from US$352 million. “We delivered a return to top-line growth in the third quarter and achieved further progress against our strategic priorities,” chief executive officer Bill Winters said in a statement. The lender said it continues to expect earnings to be little changed over the full year.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to increase 24.7 percent this year and surpass NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion) after growing 20.9 percent last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking at the online annual meeting of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Liu said that Taiwan remained competitive in the global semiconductor industry, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The nation continues to be the No. 1 supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing sector and the IC packaging and testing services sector, he said. Taiwan remains the