World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FOOTWEAR

Nike defends virtual brand

Nike Inc is seeking to trademark its brand for various virtual goods in the US, including shoes and clothing, as digital products become more popular. The sportswear giant filed four requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday last week to protect its marks in categories that included “downloadable virtual goods,” as well as related services for retail stores and entertainment. Digital items listed in the filings include headwear, eyewear, bags, backpacks and sports equipment. The applications are on an intent-to-use basis, and are not to be finalized until they are in commercial use.

ELECTRONICS

Apple cuts iPad production

Apple Inc has cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13, a sign that the global chip supply shortage is hitting Apple harder than previously indicated, the Nikkei said yesterday, citing multiple sources. Production of the iPad was down half from Apple’s original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its Web site, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. The iPhone maker is prioritizing iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts more robust demand for the smartphone than for the iPad, as Western markets begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei said, citing unidentified sources.

SINGAPORE

Retirement age to be raised

The government is planning to begin raising its retirement age next year as the city-state seeks to address the labor challenges of an aging population. On July 1, the retirement age is to be raised to 63 from 62, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng (陳詩龍) said at the start of a debate on a bill implementing the changes in parliament on Monday. Employers would also be required to re-employ workers as old as 68 in the same organization, up from the existing cap of 67. The government has long-signaled its desire to let citizens work longer, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) announcing plans to raise age limits in 2019.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei to sell server line

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the US blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp, people familiar with the matter said. The Shenzhen-based company is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the people said. The precise value of the deal could not be learned, but it is likely billions of yuan, they said. The x86 server line was not a core business for Huawei, who developed its own servers for its cloud-computing business, powered by ARM-based processors.

BANKING

Standard Chartered bullish

Standard Chartered PLC’s third-quarter earnings rose 44 percent year-on-year, benefiting from increased trading income and lower credit charges, as the global economy emerges out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The London-based lender’s underlying pretax profit rose to US$1.08 billion, beating a company-compiled forecast. Its loan provisions sank to US$107 million from US$352 million. “We delivered a return to top-line growth in the third quarter and achieved further progress against our strategic priorities,” chief executive officer Bill Winters said in a statement. The lender said it continues to expect earnings to be little changed over the full year.