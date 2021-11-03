BP expands buyback amid increasing energy prices

Bloomberg





BP PLC yesterday said that it would buy back an additional US$1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas.

The last of the Western world’s “supermajors” to report third-quarter earnings, BP followed very much in its peers’ footsteps by reporting a big increase in profit from a year earlier. After years of poor returns, the industry is funneling most of this extra cash into repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

That is pleasing shareholders, who are increasingly concerned about climate change, but lack of investment in new production has contributed to the global energy crunch.

“The business is performing very well and is very leveraged to prices,” chief executive officer Bernard Looney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Investors are increasingly liking the plans and strategy we have.”

BP’s third-quarter adjusted net income was US$3.32 billion, up from US$86 million a year earlier. The London-based company beat the average analyst estimate of US$3.01 billion. Cash flow from operations showed a more modest increase, rising to US$5.98 billion from US$5.2 billion a year earlier.

The company completed the US$1.4 billion share buyback announced at its second-quarter results.

The additional US$1.25 billion share repurchase would take place prior to the publication of fourth-quarter results, the statement said.

If Brent crude remains above US$60 per barrel, BP said that it should be able to buy back US$4 billion of shares and increase the dividend by 4 percent annually.

BP exceeded expectations because of a “very strong” gas trading result, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note.

While the next tranche of the buyback is smaller than the US$1.5 billion that RBC had been anticipating, the company should be able to increase the rate of share repurchases next year, he said.

BP used some of its extra cash into paying down its liabilities, which had ballooned early last year, as prices collapsed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the three-month period, the company’s net debt was US$31.97 billion, down from US$32.71 billion at the end of the second quarter.