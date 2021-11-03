A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S expects shipping markets to remain tight at least into the first quarter of next year as global container demand grows faster than previously expected.
The world’s largest shipping line said in a statement yesterday that global ocean-based freight demand would grow 7 to 9 percent this year, up from a previous prediction of 6 to 8 percent growth.
Global container demand next year is projected to increase 2 to 4 percent, Maersk said.
Photo: Reuters
Supply chains around the world have been thrown into chaos as shipping capacity has been unable to cope with a surge in demand for consumer goods.
Container lines such as Maersk have been the big winners as freight rates jumped to record levels with companies desperate to secure shipments.
Maersk reported revenue of US$16.6 billion for the third quarter, compared with US$16.08 billion seen by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were US$5.86 billion compared with an estimated US$4.97 billion.
The company kept its financial guidance of an underlying EBIT of US$18 billion to US$19 billion for this year.
Maersk also announced the acquisition of German air-based freight carrier Senator International, without disclosing financial details.
Maersk unveiled its earnings and guidance at a time when the world’s largest shipping hubs are facing elevated levels of congestion, as containers pile up at seaports from Singapore to Greece’s Piraeus.
Near Singapore on Monday, the backlog was 22 percent above normal, with 53 container ships anchored off the financial and cargo-transit hub, the highest count since Bloomberg News started tracking the data in April and topping the previous count of 45 waiting ships recorded on July 21, when Typhoon In-fa roared through Shanghai.
Typhoon Kompasu scattered ships out of Hong Kong and Shenzhen over two weeks ago and congestion rates off that port were still 10.4 percent higher than normal on Monday.
Backups were also seen in several other ports in Southeast Asia on Monday, with Port Klang in Malaysia reporting congestion rates at 14.5 percent above normal and Tanjung Pelepas at 29.9 percent more than usual. Jakarta’s container hub of Tanjung Priok was 6.7 percent above normal, while Manila’s was 6.5 percent higher.
On the other side of the Pacific, the dual ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach kept at least 79 vessels waiting off the coast of southern California early on Monday, as the US’ busiest import hub continues to work through a backlog around the clock.
In Europe, the Greek port of Piraeus saw an April-to-October high of 18 anchored ships waiting on Monday, as a line of vessels destined for the port stretched out into the Aegean Sea.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to increase 24.7 percent this year and surpass NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion) after growing 20.9 percent last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking at the online annual meeting of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Liu said that Taiwan remained competitive in the global semiconductor industry, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The nation continues to be the No. 1 supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing sector and the IC packaging and testing services sector, he said. Taiwan remains the