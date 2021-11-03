S Korea inflation highest since 2012 on energy prices

INFLATIONARY PRESSURE: The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday abandoned its yield target, a policy about-turn forced by surprise strength in its underlying inflation

Bloomberg





South Korea’s central bank said that it is on guard against stronger-than-expected price pressures after data showed inflation spiking the fastest since 2012, boosting the case for another interest rate hike this month.

In a statement released after data showed consumer prices jumping 3.2 percent year-on-year last month, the Bank of Korea said that it is closely monitoring the possibility of an upward trend in global commodity prices and supply-chain bottlenecks lasting longer than expected, turning up inflationary pressure.

From September, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent. Core inflation, which excludes agriculture and oil prices, came in at 2.8 percent from a year earlier, also the highest since 2012.

People visit the Gwangjang traditional market in Seoul on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The latest inflation report could fuel the view that the upward tick in global inflation is to persist rather than be transitory.

Inflation has accelerated across the world, driven by rallying energy prices and supply-chain disruptions that look set to last well into next year.

While the country’s headline reading was lifted by a low comparison base last year, when the government provided mobile fee subsidies, the central bank said that inflation would still stay “significantly above” the 2 percent target for some time.

The central bank also expected inflation for this year to exceed its previous 2.1 percent forecast, which it is to update at the Nov. 25 rate decision.

Quickening inflation has forced some central banks to unwind pandemic stimulus settings earlier than expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday abandoned its yield target, a policy about-turn forced by surprise strength in its underlying inflation.

Australia’s central bank would not raise interest rates from record lows next year, but an increase the following year is “plausible,” Governor Philip Lowe said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept borrowing costs on hold at 0.1 percent at a regular policy meeting, but dropped a bond yield target, signaling that rates could rise earlier than the previously expected 2024.

Lowe said that a rate hike is “plausible” in 2023, after inflation picks up, but remains low at 2.1 percent.

The bank expects inflation to grow gradually before reaching 2.5 percent in 2023, which is still within its inflation target of 2 to 3 percent.

The bank has predicted that the country’s economy would expand by about 5.5 percent next year and about 2.5 percent in 2023.

The bank plans to continue an A$4 billion (US$2.9 billion) per week bond-buying program until at least February, when the stimulus measure would be reviewed.

Additional reporting by AFP