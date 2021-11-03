South Korea’s central bank said that it is on guard against stronger-than-expected price pressures after data showed inflation spiking the fastest since 2012, boosting the case for another interest rate hike this month.
In a statement released after data showed consumer prices jumping 3.2 percent year-on-year last month, the Bank of Korea said that it is closely monitoring the possibility of an upward trend in global commodity prices and supply-chain bottlenecks lasting longer than expected, turning up inflationary pressure.
From September, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent. Core inflation, which excludes agriculture and oil prices, came in at 2.8 percent from a year earlier, also the highest since 2012.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The latest inflation report could fuel the view that the upward tick in global inflation is to persist rather than be transitory.
Inflation has accelerated across the world, driven by rallying energy prices and supply-chain disruptions that look set to last well into next year.
While the country’s headline reading was lifted by a low comparison base last year, when the government provided mobile fee subsidies, the central bank said that inflation would still stay “significantly above” the 2 percent target for some time.
The central bank also expected inflation for this year to exceed its previous 2.1 percent forecast, which it is to update at the Nov. 25 rate decision.
Quickening inflation has forced some central banks to unwind pandemic stimulus settings earlier than expected.
The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday abandoned its yield target, a policy about-turn forced by surprise strength in its underlying inflation.
Australia’s central bank would not raise interest rates from record lows next year, but an increase the following year is “plausible,” Governor Philip Lowe said.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept borrowing costs on hold at 0.1 percent at a regular policy meeting, but dropped a bond yield target, signaling that rates could rise earlier than the previously expected 2024.
Lowe said that a rate hike is “plausible” in 2023, after inflation picks up, but remains low at 2.1 percent.
The bank expects inflation to grow gradually before reaching 2.5 percent in 2023, which is still within its inflation target of 2 to 3 percent.
The bank has predicted that the country’s economy would expand by about 5.5 percent next year and about 2.5 percent in 2023.
The bank plans to continue an A$4 billion (US$2.9 billion) per week bond-buying program until at least February, when the stimulus measure would be reviewed.
Additional reporting by AFP
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to increase 24.7 percent this year and surpass NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion) after growing 20.9 percent last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking at the online annual meeting of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Liu said that Taiwan remained competitive in the global semiconductor industry, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The nation continues to be the No. 1 supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing sector and the IC packaging and testing services sector, he said. Taiwan remains the