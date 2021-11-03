COVID-19: ‘Stock up,’ China says, amid outbreak

PRECAUTIONS: A Ministry of Commerce told authorities to take measures to facilitate farm production, keep supply chains smooth, and ensure food reserves are adequate

AFP, SHANGHAI





The Chinese government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest COVID-19 outbreak.

A notice posted on the Web site of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged “families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies.”

The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by concerns that COVID-19 measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.

Volunteers prepare to distribute food to residents at a residential area under lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Zhangye, China, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

However, China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a “COVID zero” strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

The ministry notice also told authorities to take measures to facilitate agricultural production, keep supply chains smooth, ensure that regional food reserves are adequate and maintain stable prices.

Besides COVID-19 concerns, China has been hit hard over the past two years by heavy summer flooding that affected agricultural output and drove up prices, raising concerns that the problem could worsen as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather.

The government last year launched a national campaign to curb food waste.

Last month, the wholesale prices of 28 kinds of vegetables were up 16 percent from September, state media reported on Monday, citing government numbers.

Separately, China said that it has increased daily coal production by more than 1 million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Scotland for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming.

The world’s biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts over the past few months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel.

However, the crisis is winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, China’s top economic planning body said in a statement late on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said that daily coal production had risen to more than 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of last month, up 1.1 million tonnes from the end of September.

At one point late last month, daily output hit 11.72 million tonnes, a record in recent years.

Spot prices for coal are also “falling fast,” with the main contract for thermal coal halving to 970 yuan (US$151.59) per tonne over the previous eight days.

“Levels of coal storage ... have also risen rapidly with the gradual improvement of the supply-demand situation,” the commission said.

China generates about 60 percent of its energy from burning coal.