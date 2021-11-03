The Chinese government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest COVID-19 outbreak.
A notice posted on the Web site of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged “families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies.”
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by concerns that COVID-19 measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
Photo: AFP
However, China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a “COVID zero” strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.
The ministry notice also told authorities to take measures to facilitate agricultural production, keep supply chains smooth, ensure that regional food reserves are adequate and maintain stable prices.
Besides COVID-19 concerns, China has been hit hard over the past two years by heavy summer flooding that affected agricultural output and drove up prices, raising concerns that the problem could worsen as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather.
The government last year launched a national campaign to curb food waste.
Last month, the wholesale prices of 28 kinds of vegetables were up 16 percent from September, state media reported on Monday, citing government numbers.
Separately, China said that it has increased daily coal production by more than 1 million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Scotland for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming.
The world’s biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts over the past few months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel.
However, the crisis is winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, China’s top economic planning body said in a statement late on Monday.
The National Development and Reform Commission said that daily coal production had risen to more than 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of last month, up 1.1 million tonnes from the end of September.
At one point late last month, daily output hit 11.72 million tonnes, a record in recent years.
Spot prices for coal are also “falling fast,” with the main contract for thermal coal halving to 970 yuan (US$151.59) per tonne over the previous eight days.
“Levels of coal storage ... have also risen rapidly with the gradual improvement of the supply-demand situation,” the commission said.
China generates about 60 percent of its energy from burning coal.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to increase 24.7 percent this year and surpass NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion) after growing 20.9 percent last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking at the online annual meeting of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Liu said that Taiwan remained competitive in the global semiconductor industry, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The nation continues to be the No. 1 supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing sector and the IC packaging and testing services sector, he said. Taiwan remains the