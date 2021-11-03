Circular economy key to decarbonization goals: MOEA

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The circular economy is the next big step that Taiwan needs to decarbonize, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday, ahead of a conference on sustainable supply and the circular economy in Kaohsiung next week.

“Decarbonization is where the world is going, but it is harder for Asian countries because we are so heavy in manufacturing,” Tseng said. “Although still not very common in Taiwan so far, the circular economy is estimated by some foundations to make up 45 percent of our eventual decarbonization efforts.”

In the supply chains of the future, the carbon footprint would need to be accounted for every step of the way, Tseng said.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“This is why the circular economy is playing such an important part, as it makes sense that if you can make use of something again instead of making it from scratch, you will use fewer resources,” he said.

A circular economy, as opposed to the current “throwaway economy,” attempts to create a closed-loop system where raw materials, components and products lose as little of their value as possible, including strategies such as reducing, reusing and recycling, as well as using renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels.

Tseng said that the attitude toward renewable energy has been rapidly changing in Taiwan.

“As late as last year, we had to do a lot of consciousness raising about the importance of renewable energy, such as offshore wind,” Tseng said. “Now I am questioned by legislators constantly about why we’re not building renewable projects faster. It’s a lot of pressure, but I see it as progress.”

The conference, taking place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center from Wednesday to Friday next week, is to cover energy and water resource management, carbon reduction for the textile industry, waste recycling and green financing, among other topics.