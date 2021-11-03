The Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) yesterday said that its member companies, including plastics-and-rubber machinery producers and machine tool makers, are going to raise wages by 4 percent across the board next year.
The industry made the announcement after the Executive Yuan on Thursday last week approved a 4 percent pay raise for public-sector workers to take effect next year.
“The machinery industry is Taiwan’s third trillion-dollar industry and one of the important pillars of the nation’s economy,” TAMI chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文) said.
Photo: CNA
“One of the keys to keeping talent in the industry and in the country is obviously a good salary,” Wei added.
Record exports so far this year is the reason local machinery makers can afford a wage hike.
For the first three quarters of this year, machinery exports increased by nearly 30 percent year-on-year in US dollar, although the increase is only 21 percent in New Taiwan dollars, which has been appreciating against the greenback.
Wei, chairman of Fong Kee International Machinery Co (鳳記國際機械) in Tainan, said that from this month, his company is raising wages for employees by an average of 8 percent.
National Central University economics professor Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) said that the wage increase might not be as much as it first appears, as consumer prices this year might increase by about 2 percent.
“Therefore, a wage increase of 4 percent is in reality 2 percent when you take inflation into account,” Wu added.
While the government is calling for profitable companies to raise salaries and share growth with employees, it would be difficult for the hospitality industry — and other industries reliant on domestic demand that were hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak — to offer similar wage hikes, he said.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is expected to increase 24.7 percent this year and surpass NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion) after growing 20.9 percent last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking at the online annual meeting of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Liu said that Taiwan remained competitive in the global semiconductor industry, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The nation continues to be the No. 1 supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing sector and the IC packaging and testing services sector, he said. Taiwan remains the