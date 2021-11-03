Machinery association backs call for wage hike

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) yesterday said that its member companies, including plastics-and-rubber machinery producers and machine tool makers, are going to raise wages by 4 percent across the board next year.

The industry made the announcement after the Executive Yuan on Thursday last week approved a 4 percent pay raise for public-sector workers to take effect next year.

“The machinery industry is Taiwan’s third trillion-dollar industry and one of the important pillars of the nation’s economy,” TAMI chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文) said.

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Larry Wei is pictured at the association’s office in Taipei on March 25. Photo: CNA

“One of the keys to keeping talent in the industry and in the country is obviously a good salary,” Wei added.

Record exports so far this year is the reason local machinery makers can afford a wage hike.

For the first three quarters of this year, machinery exports increased by nearly 30 percent year-on-year in US dollar, although the increase is only 21 percent in New Taiwan dollars, which has been appreciating against the greenback.

Wei, chairman of Fong Kee International Machinery Co (鳳記國際機械) in Tainan, said that from this month, his company is raising wages for employees by an average of 8 percent.

National Central University economics professor Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) said that the wage increase might not be as much as it first appears, as consumer prices this year might increase by about 2 percent.

“Therefore, a wage increase of 4 percent is in reality 2 percent when you take inflation into account,” Wu added.

While the government is calling for profitable companies to raise salaries and share growth with employees, it would be difficult for the hospitality industry — and other industries reliant on domestic demand that were hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak — to offer similar wage hikes, he said.