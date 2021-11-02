SOUTH KOREA
Exports soar 24 percent
Exports advanced 24 percent from a year earlier, compared with economists’ estimate for a 28.5 percent gain, according to Ministry of Trade data released yesterday. The value of shipments — at US$55.6 billion — was a record for October, a statement from the ministry showed. The latest data showed the flow of goods around the world remains vibrant, with exports to China increasing almost 25 percent and sales to other key markets also registering double-digit percentage increases, while chip exports rose by 28.8 percent. A 37.8 percent rise in overall imports illustrates strong demand from firms for intermediate goods, boding well for future exports.
CHINA
Home sales tumble
Major developers saw home sales tumble last month, prolonging the real-estate slump and putting more pressure on growth in the world’s second-largest economy. New-home sales by area at the nation’s top 100 developers fell 32 percent last month from a year earlier, a report by property research firm China Real Estate Information Corp (中國房產信息集團) showed yesterday. Sales rose 1.4 percent from a month earlier. Amid the widening crisis at China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), the outlook for the property market does not look promising and sales might continue to slow toward the end of the year, the report said.
BEVERAGES
Coca-Cola eyes BodyArmor
Coca-Cola Co is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth US$5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Coca-Cola already holds a 30 percent stake in the sports drink group. The buyout, which would value BodyArmor at about US$8 billion, would see the soda giant buy the remaining 70 percent from BodyArmor’s founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes who have invested in the company. The company expects sales to reach US$1.4 billion this year, compared with US$250 billion in 2018 when Coca-Cola first invested in the company.
BANKING
Westpac unveils buyback
Westpac Banking Corp yesterday unveiled a record share buyback of up to A$3.5 billion (US$2.62 billion) as the lender unwound pandemic provisions, despite earnings narrowly missing expectations. Cash earnings of A$5.35 billion fell short of analyst expectations of A$5.42 billion in the year to Sept. 30. Westpac would pay a final dividend of A$0.60 per share, the bank said in a statement. Westpac chief executive officer Peter King said he expects the Australian economy to recover over the next year despite some lingering uncertainties in the outlook as the country comes out of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
BIOTECHNOLOGY
LianBio raises US$325 in IPO
China-focused LianBio (聯拓生物) raised US$325 million in an initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement on Sunday. The company sold 20.3 million American depositary shares (ADS) for US$16 apiece after marketing them for US$15 to US$17 apiece, according to the statement. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. At the IPO price, LianBio would have a market value of US$1.68 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The biotech company was founded by New York private equity fund Perceptive Advisors, and the firm and its affiliates would control 50.5 percent of LianBio following the offering, according to its prospectus.
