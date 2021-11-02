HK economy slows more than expected in the third quarter

LOCKDOWN CRITICISM: Foreign business leaders have expressed increasing frustration with the lack of progress in loosening strict quarantine rules

Bloomberg





Hong Kong’s economy grew at a slower pace than analysts expected last quarter, with the rollout of spending vouchers to residents not enough to keep growth momentum going, a government report released yesterday showed.

According to the report, GDP rose 5.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, lower than the 5.7 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth slowed from 7.6 percent in the second quarter as favorable base effects faded. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent.

The economy faces increasing challenges as the territory sticks with a “zero COVID-19” strategy that has largely kept borders shut and raised questions about its future as a global financial hub. Growth is set to slow further into next year without an easing of severe border restrictions that have choked off travel and tourism.

Pedestrians cross a street in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The consumption vouchers provided some respite last quarter. The first installment of the HK$5,000 (US$643) payouts helped to boost retail sales growth to 11.9 percent in August, with a second payment likely to underpin spending in the fourth quarter.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on the weekend he expects GDP growth for the year to come in closer to the upper end of the 5.5 to 6.5 percent target range, citing an improvement in employment and the consumer voucher program.

The territory’s longer-term economic health would depend on how long the government sticks to one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment regimes.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has repeatedly said that the priority is reopening the border with China, with the territory last week tightening quarantine rules further in hopes of easier cross-border travel.

Foreign business leaders, including the US and European chambers of commerce, have expressed increasing frustration with the lack of progress on loosening quarantine rules that have severely curtailed overseas travel.

The number of US businesses with regional headquarters in Hong Kong has slumped to an 18-year low, according to the latest official data.

“A global financial hub is a hugely open economy by definition so it can only suffer with closed borders,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist with Natixis SA, said before the GDP release.

Three main challenges to the strength of Hong Kong’s economy next year include a recent outflow of residents reducing the labor supply, lack of international visitors and China’s economic slowdown, she said.