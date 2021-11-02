Hong Kong’s economy grew at a slower pace than analysts expected last quarter, with the rollout of spending vouchers to residents not enough to keep growth momentum going, a government report released yesterday showed.
According to the report, GDP rose 5.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, lower than the 5.7 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth slowed from 7.6 percent in the second quarter as favorable base effects faded. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent.
The economy faces increasing challenges as the territory sticks with a “zero COVID-19” strategy that has largely kept borders shut and raised questions about its future as a global financial hub. Growth is set to slow further into next year without an easing of severe border restrictions that have choked off travel and tourism.
Photo: AFP
The consumption vouchers provided some respite last quarter. The first installment of the HK$5,000 (US$643) payouts helped to boost retail sales growth to 11.9 percent in August, with a second payment likely to underpin spending in the fourth quarter.
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on the weekend he expects GDP growth for the year to come in closer to the upper end of the 5.5 to 6.5 percent target range, citing an improvement in employment and the consumer voucher program.
The territory’s longer-term economic health would depend on how long the government sticks to one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment regimes.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has repeatedly said that the priority is reopening the border with China, with the territory last week tightening quarantine rules further in hopes of easier cross-border travel.
Foreign business leaders, including the US and European chambers of commerce, have expressed increasing frustration with the lack of progress on loosening quarantine rules that have severely curtailed overseas travel.
The number of US businesses with regional headquarters in Hong Kong has slumped to an 18-year low, according to the latest official data.
“A global financial hub is a hugely open economy by definition so it can only suffer with closed borders,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist with Natixis SA, said before the GDP release.
Three main challenges to the strength of Hong Kong’s economy next year include a recent outflow of residents reducing the labor supply, lack of international visitors and China’s economic slowdown, she said.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]