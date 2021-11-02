Macau casinos had their worst month of the year as the world’s largest gambling hub reported a 40 percent fall in gaming revenue for last month, after a COVID-19 travel halt and as uncertainties swirled over tighter government oversight of the industry.
Gross gaming revenue declined to 4.37 billion Macau patacas (US$541.25 million), the lowest monthly number this year, according to the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. That was still better than the median analyst estimate for a 42 percent year-on-year fall.
Revenue fell 26 percent from the previous month and was down 83 percent from 2019 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Macau casinos’ recovery was thwarted last month by tougher travel restrictions imposed by China — the territory’s biggest source of tourists — after rare COVID-19 flare-ups in Macau.
A quarantine requirement for people entering the mainland from Macau was not lifted until Oct. 19 — and encompassed the seven-day national “Golden Week” holiday that started on Oct. 1, traditionally a peak travel season.
Macau recorded just 8,159 visitor arrivals during Golden Week, down 95 percent year-on-year, according to government data.
While tourists started to return after travel restrictions eased, a COVID-19 resurgence in China later in the month has led the enclave to require quarantine for visitors traveling from 20 regions in nine Chinese provinces and added uncertainty to the tourism outlook.
Hong Kong, the second-largest contributor of visitors, announced that it would resume a quarantine exemption for arrivals from Macau from today. Still, Macau maintains its quarantine requirement for people traveling from Hong Kong, making the impact on tourism to the gaming hub unclear.
The biggest questions facing Macau revolve around a September government proposal to review its gaming law, which has triggered fear that casinos — including their operations and profit distribution — would be more tightly controlled by authorities.
A 45-day consultation period, during which the industry and public were able to submit suggestions to officials on how to revise the rules, ended on Friday. During the consultation, officials maintained that a plan to send government representatives to directly monitor casino operators would not affect business operations. The government is to finalize its plan after considering the suggestions, although no time frame has been given.
