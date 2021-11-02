Asia’s factory activity last month stepped up a gear as emerging economies saw COVID-19 infections subside, but rising input costs, material shortages and slowing Chinese growth cloud the outlook, business surveys showed yesterday.
Policymakers face pressures on multiple fronts as they steer their economies out of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced doldrums, while also trying to keep prices under control amid rising commodity costs and parts shortages.
China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months last month, the private sector Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed, as dwindling COVID-19 cases drove up domestic demand.
Photo: AP
A sub-index for output showed that production shrank for the third straight month due to power shortages and rising costs, falling in line with Sunday’s official PMI that showed factory activity shrinking last month.
“Shortages of raw materials and soaring commodity prices, combined with electricity supply problems, created strong constraints for manufacturers and disrupted supply chains,” Caixin Insight Group (財新智庫) senior economist Wang Zhe (王?) said.
Last month, factory activity expanded in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia as operations gradually normalized after being hit by shutdowns caused by a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Taiwan saw manufacturing activity growth accelerate on robust chip demand, while Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months last month in an encouraging sign for the world’s third-largest economy.
India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months last month, pointing to an extended business recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy.
In a sign of the patchy nature of the region’s recovery, South Korea’s factory activity rose at the slowest pace in 13 months on shrinking output and softer demand.
Material shortages and delivery disruptions drove up Japan’s input prices by the most in more than 13 years.
“While October manufacturing PMIs point to a strong rise in manufacturing output, industry is likely to be working through huge backlogs of orders for many months to come and resulting supply shortages further afield are set to persist,” Capital Economics emerging Asia economist Alex Holmes said.
The au Jibun Bank Japan PMI rose to 53.2 from 51.5 in September, expanding for the ninth consecutive month.
South Korea’s PMI, by contrast, fell to 50.2 from 52.4 in September, although it managed to stand above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity, for a 13th straight month.
Vietnam’s PMI rose to 52.1 from 40.2 in September, while that of Indonesia increased to 57.2 from 52.2, the surveys showed. Malaysia’s index stood at 52.2, up from 48.1.
Asia’s emerging economies have lagged advanced economies in recovering from the pandemic, as delays in vaccine rollouts and a spike in SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant cases hurt consumption and factory production.
